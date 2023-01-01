ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Flying high: BGSU women's basketball off to historic start

By By Michael Burwell / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJhLf_0k0LX1jQ00

BOWLING GREEN — Robyn Fralick has had a blast watching her Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team so far this year.

The way the 11-1 Falcons are playing, it’s easy to see why.

“They’re such a fun team to coach. You can look at stats and you can look at a box score, but the spirit of this team is what, I think, makes us who we are,” said Fralick, who has a 68-67 record in five seasons as BGSU’s coach. “They’re fun to be around, they’re fun to coach, they like to practice, they like to compete.

“That’s been the best part. I think records are always a byproduct of other things that are sort of behind the scenes going good, so that’s something we know we have to be able to continue as we move through MAC play.”

BGSU’s up-tempo, unselfish, and aggressive style has resulted in one of the best starts in program history.

The Falcons are tied with the 2010-11 team, which lost its opener before rattling off 15 consecutive victories, for the best opening to a season.

The Falcons’ 11 victories in nonleague play are tied with three other teams for the second highest in school history, joining the 2006 to 2009 squads. The 2010-11 team went 12-1 prior to MAC play.

Ten of the Falcons’ 11 wins have been by double digits. The lone blemish on their schedule is a 96-61 setback at Indiana, which started its season on a 12-game winning streak.

“It’s a lot of fun when you’re winning,” said senior forward Allison Day, who transferred from Loyola University Chicago this year after scoring more than 1,100 points in four seasons with the Ramblers. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at, it’s a lot of fun when you’re winning, and I think we just are going to carry on the same mentality through practice.”

The balance on offense has stood out for BGSU, which won 17 games last year.

Six players average at least nine points per game, with senior guard Elissa Brett leading the way at 12.6. Junior guard Nyla Hampton is right behind at 12.5, senior guard Morgan Sharps averages 10.8, and sophomore guard/forward Jocelyn Tate chips in 9.9.

Day and junior guard Lexi Fleming — the MAC freshman of the year during the 2020-21 season before missing her sophomore campaign with an injury — both average nine points per outing in an efficient BGSU offense.

“The strength of our team is our team, and that’s something we wholeheartedly believe in is we’re a team,” Fralick said. “We’re going to share the ball and we’re going to get the best shot for our team.

“It’s fun to play that way. It’s fun to play with the kids who love to share and play together.”

The Falcons are one of the highest scoring teams in the country at 83.6 points per game. BGSU also ranks among the nation’s best in turnover margin (10.4), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5), turnovers (11.6), and steals (11.9).

“We like to pass the ball and share it,” Day said, “and that makes it even more fun when you can cheer on your teammates.”

BGSU will be shifting its focus to league play, and the Falcons could face a couple tests right out of the gate. BGSU will travel to Ball State (10-3) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, before hosting Eastern Michigan (8-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Rebounding will be one key. BGSU has dominated its opponents in nearly every category, but has just a slight 37.5 to 34.8 advantage on the glass.

“Coach has been big on defensive rebounding, so I think that going into MAC play is something we’re going to focus on,” Brett said. “But I think just doing what we’re doing and continuing that will be good for us.”

Bowling Green was picked third in the MAC preseason poll. The Falcons are currently the league’s top team in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings at No. 48.

“What makes MAC play so fun is we’ve got so many different types of teams, different styles of teams,” Fralick said. “I think night in, night out, that’s going to look a little different.

“But for us, what’s going to matter is that we continue to stay and play and compete as a team on both ends of the court.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wemu.org

Emoni Bates leads young EMU basketball team into MAC play tonight

The Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team kicks off conference play at home tonight against Bowling Green State University. Despite getting national attention with the addition of Emoni Bates, the team has just a 3-10 record. Head coach Stan Heath faces a big challenge in his 2nd year at EMU....
YPSILANTI, MI
pittsburghsportsnow.com

6-foot-7 Bowling Green Transfer WR Tyrone Broden Recieves First Offer From Pitt

Tyrone Broden received just five Power Five offers out of West Bloomfield High in Michigan, but he’s likely to receive a much larger interest the second time around. And it began with Pitt this time around as Tiquan Underwood extended Broden — a 6-foot-7, 210-pound wide receiver from Bowling Green — his first offer out of the transfer portal. It certainly won’t be the last.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Bishop Culp honored with MLK Humanitarian Award

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission announced the winners of the annual MLK Awards honoring the service and achievements of Ohio residents and organizations, with a notable local winner standing out. Bishop Robert Culp will receive the Governor’s...
TOLEDO, OH
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in south Toledo Sunday, expected to recover

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man sustained a gunshot wound at a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to calls regarding multiple shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Fries Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 1:25 a.m. While enroute to the location, they received a second call regarding a person shot.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TFRD responds to west Toledo house fire Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a west Toledo residence after it went up in flames Tuesday morning. According the fire battalion chief on the scene, the fire broke out just before 6:15 a.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of Vermaas Avenue. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Suspect robs Dollar General in west Toledo, flees on foot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a west Toledo Dollar General Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to the location on the corner of Jackman Road and W. Sylvania Avenue at approximately 5:16 p.m. Thursday in regards to a robbery in progress. A store...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's daughter, Elissar, or Elise for short, was born Sept. 23. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

East Toledo Family Center suffers $20,000+ in damages from pipes breaking

The Governor’s Humanitarian Award seeks to honor those quiet soldiers who promote the welfare of humanity and the elimination of pain and suffering through their own selfless service, often without recognition. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mild south and fog north of today's warm front, and even a few isolated...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes

LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Auto shop destroyed by fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
PETTISVILLE, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy