Flying high: BGSU women's basketball off to historic start

BOWLING GREEN — Robyn Fralick has had a blast watching her Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team so far this year.

The way the 11-1 Falcons are playing, it’s easy to see why.

“They’re such a fun team to coach. You can look at stats and you can look at a box score, but the spirit of this team is what, I think, makes us who we are,” said Fralick, who has a 68-67 record in five seasons as BGSU’s coach. “They’re fun to be around, they’re fun to coach, they like to practice, they like to compete.

“That’s been the best part. I think records are always a byproduct of other things that are sort of behind the scenes going good, so that’s something we know we have to be able to continue as we move through MAC play.”

BGSU’s up-tempo, unselfish, and aggressive style has resulted in one of the best starts in program history.

The Falcons are tied with the 2010-11 team, which lost its opener before rattling off 15 consecutive victories, for the best opening to a season.

The Falcons’ 11 victories in nonleague play are tied with three other teams for the second highest in school history, joining the 2006 to 2009 squads. The 2010-11 team went 12-1 prior to MAC play.

Ten of the Falcons’ 11 wins have been by double digits. The lone blemish on their schedule is a 96-61 setback at Indiana, which started its season on a 12-game winning streak.

“It’s a lot of fun when you’re winning,” said senior forward Allison Day, who transferred from Loyola University Chicago this year after scoring more than 1,100 points in four seasons with the Ramblers. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at, it’s a lot of fun when you’re winning, and I think we just are going to carry on the same mentality through practice.”

The balance on offense has stood out for BGSU, which won 17 games last year.

Six players average at least nine points per game, with senior guard Elissa Brett leading the way at 12.6. Junior guard Nyla Hampton is right behind at 12.5, senior guard Morgan Sharps averages 10.8, and sophomore guard/forward Jocelyn Tate chips in 9.9.

Day and junior guard Lexi Fleming — the MAC freshman of the year during the 2020-21 season before missing her sophomore campaign with an injury — both average nine points per outing in an efficient BGSU offense.

“The strength of our team is our team, and that’s something we wholeheartedly believe in is we’re a team,” Fralick said. “We’re going to share the ball and we’re going to get the best shot for our team.

“It’s fun to play that way. It’s fun to play with the kids who love to share and play together.”

The Falcons are one of the highest scoring teams in the country at 83.6 points per game. BGSU also ranks among the nation’s best in turnover margin (10.4), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5), turnovers (11.6), and steals (11.9).

“We like to pass the ball and share it,” Day said, “and that makes it even more fun when you can cheer on your teammates.”

BGSU will be shifting its focus to league play, and the Falcons could face a couple tests right out of the gate. BGSU will travel to Ball State (10-3) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, before hosting Eastern Michigan (8-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Rebounding will be one key. BGSU has dominated its opponents in nearly every category, but has just a slight 37.5 to 34.8 advantage on the glass.

“Coach has been big on defensive rebounding, so I think that going into MAC play is something we’re going to focus on,” Brett said. “But I think just doing what we’re doing and continuing that will be good for us.”

Bowling Green was picked third in the MAC preseason poll. The Falcons are currently the league’s top team in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings at No. 48.

“What makes MAC play so fun is we’ve got so many different types of teams, different styles of teams,” Fralick said. “I think night in, night out, that’s going to look a little different.

“But for us, what’s going to matter is that we continue to stay and play and compete as a team on both ends of the court.”