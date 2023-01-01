New York Giants Week 17 Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for "Win and In" Game

The Giants are as close to full strength as possible for their "win and in" game against the Indianapolis Colts.

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, a surprise activation by the team on Saturday, is not only active for his team's critical Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts but he's also expected to get some snaps, perhaps even to start.

Head coach Brian Daboll had told reporters Friday that he didn't think McKinney, whose 21-day window to return from the NFI list opened Thursday, would be ready for this weekend's game.

But the third-year safety, who will wear a protective splint on his left hand, apparently convinced the medical staff through his work in Friday's practice and Saturday's walk-through that he was indeed good to go.

Outside lienbacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) is also active for the Giants. Ojulari was limited all week in practice, but remained confident of being able to play.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), listed as doubtful for the Giants, will have to wait at least another week before returning from his Week 11 injury. The Giants elevated cornerback Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad on Saturday to add some depth.

Cornerback Rodarius Williams is a healthy scratch for the Giants. Williams has not been active since Week 12 against Dallas. The other healthy scratches are offensive lineman Jack Anderson , tight end Lawerence Cager , offensive lineman Wyatt Davis , safety Dane Belton , and newly signed linebacker Jarrad Davis .

