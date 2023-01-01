Breaking Down the Week 17 Dolphins-Patriots Inactive Info

Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard are among the players the Miami Dolphins will be missing when they face the New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will be missing some key players, besides quarterback Tua Tagovailova, when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard and linebacker Bradley Chubb all are among the team's seven inactives for the Week 17 games.

The absence of Chubb should have been expected after the Dolphins elevated veteran linebacker Brennan Scarlett from the practice squad Saturday, but the other two were jarring developments Sunday morning.

With Armstead out, the expectation is that Greg Little, who will play after being listed as questionable on the final injury report, will start at left tackle. That's what the Dolphins did when Armstead had to miss the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

Howard's absence means that either Keion Crossen or Noah Igbinoghene will start opposite rookie free agent Kader Kohou.

With Chubb out, Melvin Ingram figures to start opposite Jaelan Phillips at outside linebacker.

The other Dolphins inactives are Tua, WR Erik Ezukanma, T Eric Fisher and TE Tanner Conner.

Along with Little, WR River Cracraft and FB Alec Ingold will be in the lineup despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report. Ingold figures to be wearing a cast to protect his injured thumb.

PATRIOTS INACTIVE INFO

As expected, New England will be short-handed at cornerback, with Marcus Jones, Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade all among the inactives.

That followed rookie cornerback Jack Jones being placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Also inactive for the Patriots will be TE Jonnu Smith, former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker, RB Kevin Harris and DT Sam Roberts.

The Patriots will have in the lineup four players they had listed as questionable: TE Hunter Henry, CB Jonathan Jones, RB Rhamondre Stevenson and WR Tyquan Thornton.

