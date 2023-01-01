Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming comedic-thriller series “The Consultant,” starring Christoph Waltz. Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the eight-episode series revolves around Regus Patoff (Waltz), a consultant who is hired to improve the business at the gaming company CompWare. Under his guidance, the employees begin to experience new and twisted demands. In addition to Waltz, the series stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero. “The Consultant” is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios. Creator and showrunner Tony Basgallop serves as an executive producer alongside Waltz, Matt Shakman, Steve Stark...

20 MINUTES AGO