‘The Consultant’ Teaser: Christoph Waltz Stars in Prime Video Thriller Series (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming comedic-thriller series “The Consultant,” starring Christoph Waltz. Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the eight-episode series revolves around Regus Patoff (Waltz), a consultant who is hired to improve the business at the gaming company CompWare. Under his guidance, the employees begin to experience new and twisted demands. In addition to Waltz, the series stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero. “The Consultant” is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios. Creator and showrunner Tony Basgallop serves as an executive producer alongside Waltz, Matt Shakman, Steve Stark...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will return this summer
“Yellowstone” viewers will have to wait until summer to see the conclusion of Season 5. Paramount Network revealed the news during the midseason finale on Sunday, sharing a teaser trailer with viewers. “Yellowstone,” which stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser, premiered in 2018....
Foo Fighters to carry on, but as a ‘different band’ after Taylor Hawkins’ death
The Foo Fighters will continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, although it will be a “different” group, they have said. In a statement posted on Instagram at the weekend, the rock band called 2022 “the most difficult and tragic year” that they had known.
