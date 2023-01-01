Read full article on original website
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
thecomeback.com
Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
cwcolumbus.com
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud's Stock Soars Despite a CFP Loss, Jim Knowles Goes Back to the Drawing Board And TCU Shatters Michigan's Unblemished Season
The year-end edition of Eleven Warriors’ stock report is a sad one for Buckeye supporters. Not that Ohio State’s stock dropped significantly over the weekend. If anything, the Peach Bowl proved the Buckeyes can hang with the best in the country, and were only a bad break or two away from a shot at a national championship.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal
Javontae Jean-Baptiste is looking to finish his college football career outside of Columbus. The fifth-year Ohio State senior defensive end has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz. After entering the program as a four-star recruit out of Oradell, New Jersey, in 2018, Jean-Baptiste worked...
Ohio State Football: C.J. Stroud left it all on the field
There were a lot of questions about C.J. Stroud‘s legacy heading into the Peach Bowl. He is the first quarterback in Ohio State football history to go 0-2 as a starter against TTUN since the 1999-2000 seasons. In fact, one could argue he didn’t win any big games in his career.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Defense Still Needs Work, Noah Ruggles Was Failed Before His Kick Sailed and C.J. Stroud Shined Bright in Atlanta
And with that, the 2022 season comes to an end. After Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, every soul in Buckeye Nation felt the same emotion simultaneously. Let's talk about that. Before we do, I, of course, have to say this: Let's have a...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties
Ohio State coach Ryan Day will reportedly make a significant change to how things are run within the program next season. According to Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN, Day said he intends to give up play-calling duties next season to give himself more time to manage all aspects of the Ohio State program. Day apparently made... The post Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Columbus and Reynoldsburg schools implement new bus routes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus and Reynoldsburg schools are returning to the classroom this new year with updated bus routes. Reynoldsburg returned to class Tuesday, with Columbus students back in session on Wednesday. Columbus parent Matt Monjot said he has concerns and unanswered questions going into the new school year. “What was the longest acceptable […]
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
NBC4 Columbus
Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting
Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jQKCZi. Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jQKCZi. Mega Millions winning numbers drawn Tuesday, jackpot …. With no grand prize winner, the jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million, with the next drawing set to take place...
Maria Stein, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WHIZ
YMCA Now Open 24 Hours
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
13abc.com
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
iheart.com
Former Chillicothe Mayor Sworn in as Ross County Commissioner
Former Chillicothe mayor Jack Everson was sworn in Friday for his new role as Ross County Commissioner. Kevin Coleman was there and asked him about his new role. Everson said he was not sure if there was ever a mayor who also served as a county commissioner. But, he said his experience as chief executive of the city will inform his role as one of the chief executives of the county.
