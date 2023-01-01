NFL: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Former Ball State running back Carson Steele, who finished ninth in rushing yards in all of FBS last season, has committed to UCLA for the 2023 season. Steele earned first team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns over 12 games this past season for the Cardinals, who mustered a fourth-place finish in the MAC West. Steele has two years of eligibility remaining. Steele, a native of Greenwood, Ind., made the announcement on social media. UCLA has a void in its backfield after losing leading rusher Zach Charbonnet to the NFL Draft. Charbonnet was 19th in FBS with 1,359 yards and 14 TDs in 10 games. Steele is the ninth transfer to commit to UCLA for 2023, including quarterback Collin Schlee, who is transferring in from fellow MAC school Kent State. --Field Level Media

