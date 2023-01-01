Inactive List for Browns and Commanders: DE Jadeveon Clowney a go

A look at who will not play in the week 17 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.

Cleveland Browns will have their defensive end combination of Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett on the field in week 17. Clowney is expected to play against the Washington Commanders despite being questionable coming in.

Clowney was able to clear concussion protocol and travel to Washington to play in this one. It's been a rough couple of weeks for Clowney, as he missed practice late in the week with an illness, too.

The Browns are relatively healthy outside of the guys who aren't coming back this season. Clowney was the lone injury designation against the Commanders.

Cleveland running back Demetric Felton is inactive. Jerome Ford will man the return duties.

Take a look at the full inactive list below.

Cleveland Browns:

QB Kellen Mond

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DT Ben Stille

DE Isaiah Thomas

T Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

Washington Commanders:

No. 14 QB Sam Howell

No. 24 RB Antonio Gibson

No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste

No. 31 S Kam Curl

No. 75 G Chris Paul

No. 77 G Saahdiq Charles

No. 96 DE James Smith-Williams

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game

10 Potential Browns NFL Draft Targets to Watch in College Football Playoff

Jack Conklin's Contract Follows Trend of Previous Browns Extensions

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Myles Garrett on Cleveland's Playoff Hopes Ending: It is Very... Disappointing

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games

Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award