Massachusetts State

Comments / 41

John Sullivan
3d ago

Ask how the families of those who died of Covid at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke feel ? What a disaster!

Reply(2)
20
ohh helloyello
3d ago

Hey let’s thank him for infringing on are constitutional rights then lying too us when ppl were dying from them thc cartridges then blames it on vapes an banning .

Reply
6
Patriot1776
2d ago

He gave China a billion dollar contract. He let in undocumented migrants. He closed down businesses that this state is still reeling from. What’s so great about him?

Reply
7
FraminghamSOURCE

Senate President Spilka: Calls To Make ‘Community College Free For All Students’

In full transparency, the following are the prepared remarks of Senate President Karen E. Spilka delivered this morning January 4, 2023. BOSTON – Good morning, and welcome. First and foremost, I would like to thank all of you, my Senate colleagues, for placing your faith and trust in me – for the fourth time – to serve as your Senate President. I am humbled to be standing here before you as Senate President – and so proud of what we have been able to accomplish together. Thank you also to Senator Brownsberger and Senator Comerford, for those kind words – and for all your great work in this chamber. I’d also like to thank our Minority Leader, Bruce Tarr, for offering this body’s unanimous, bipartisan support – and for your partnership. I’d like to extend a welcome to our dignitaries who joined us today…
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker making last-minute appointments as he exits

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER is making some last-minute appointments to boards and commissions as he prepares to leave office. Last week, the governor named outgoing state rep Timothy Whelan of Barnstable and retired transportation executive Joseph Beggan to the 11-member Massachusetts Department of Transportation board and extended the terms of Leominister Mayor Dean Mazzarola and Timothy King, the president of the Massachusetts Police Association.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dorchester Reporter

Editorial | A word of thanks for Gov. Baker and family

Charlie Baker takes his leave from state government this week, and from this vantage point, it’s fair to say that the Baker years will be most warmly remembered for this governor’s steady, effective leadership through the worst public health crisis in a century, the Covid pandemic. When Baker...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise

New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

A change of course for K-12 education?

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team announced in December the appointment of Lynn Schools Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as the state’s new education secretary, the move signaled to some a break from trends that have dominated education policy for much of the last 30 years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Governor Elect: Will Review Study Of "Sick Courthouse"

Uncertainty remains about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. The old courthouse on State Street has been flagged for health and safety issues for years, but there hasn't been a firm commitment from the commonwealth for the building to be replaced. Although Governor Charlie Baker is leaving...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston

Here’s who will be the acting Mass. attorney general for 13 days

A Jamaica Plain resident will temporarily serve as the state's top prosecutor before Andrea Campbell takes office later this month. There’s a 13-day gap between when Maura Healey makes history on Thursday as she becomes the first lesbian governor in the nation and when her successor in the attorney general’s office, Andrea Campbell, takes the oath of office herself.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Mass Attorney General Healey Awards $2.9 Million in Mental Health Grants

BOSTON – As Massachusetts hospitals and health care providers face heightened demand for urgent mental health services, Attorney General Maura Healey today announced that nearly $2.9 million has been awarded to 11 organizations across Massachusetts as part of her office’s new grant program to mitigate the impact of patients boarding in hospital emergency departments and inpatient beds.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PLANetizen

Massachusetts Passes New Road Safety Law

A new Massachusetts law requires drivers to remain four feet away from pedestrians, cyclists, and other “vulnerable users,” reports Taylor Dolven in the Boston Globe. In 2022, 10 cyclists and 99 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Massachusetts, Dolven points out. The law was signed by Governor Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nepm.org

Will Massachusetts see a recession or a slowdown? 5 predictions about the 2023 economy

If you’re struggling to get an accurate read on the economy, you’re not alone. There are plenty of mixed signals out there. Nationally, inflation, high interest rates, and ongoing supply chain issues continue to make consumers and employers anxious. Add to that, concerns have swirled about a possible recession. Some sectors, like tech and media, saw significant layoffs, which could signal an economic slowdown.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
