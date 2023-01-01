Colts, Giants Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants have announced their inactive players ahead of Sunday's matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts are set to face off with the New York Giants on the road on Sunday, and they'll be without a handful of key players.

Both teams have announced their inactive players lists ahead of the matchup below.

WR Ashton Dulin

IOL Wesley French

TE Kylen Granson

DT Eric Johnson II

LB Cameron McGrone

CB Kenny Moore II

QB Matt Ryan

A pair of starters in Granson and Moore both missed last week's game with ankle injuries after failing to practice at all and didn't practice this week either. Dulin also missed all week after taking a thunderous hit on Monday night that put him into the league's concussion protocol.

The Colts signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad on Thursday , who can provide insurance for Dulin. As for Granson, it will put more work on the shoulders of rookie Jelani Woods, while Julian Blackmon should be expected to continue filling in for Moore.

The Colts placed starting defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Injured Reserve after deciding he'd need a procedure done on his throat, which he injured in last week's game.

G Jack Anderson

S Dane Belton

TE Lawrence Cager

LB Jarrad Davis

G Wyatt Davis

CB Adoree' Jackson

CB Rodarius Williams

The Giants are in better shape than the Colts in terms of injuries. Three starters were limited all week in Jackson, Azeez Ojulari, and Leonard Williams, however. Jackson has been out since Week 11 with his injury and remains sidelined. Ojulari has played in just 6-of-15 games — most recently due to a calf — but returned a few weeks ago.

Some big news for New York; they get starting safety Xavier McKinney back, who they activated off of Injured Reserve recently.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL . Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .