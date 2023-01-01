Updates on the explosion on the 3500 block of Miller Street

On January 1, 2023 at around 2:50 a.m. the Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD) responded to an explosion in Port Richmond on the 3500 block of Miller Street that destroyed at least two houses and damaged many others. PFD provided EMS care to three people who were taken to hospitals.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of this explosion. If you think you smell gas, or have other safety concerns about your home, call 9-1-1 and the Fire Department will come out to investigate.

Philadelphia Fire Department, Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, Philadelphia Gas Works, PECO, Red Cross, Salvation Army, and other partners continue to respond to this incident.

This blog will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for residents who were affected

As of January 1, 2023 at 11 a.m.

Samuel Recreation Center (3539 Gaul St.), which sustained some damage, is serving as a gathering point for displaced residents and is providing food, temporary shelter, and a point of contact for assistance.

Any resident who was impacted by this incident should make contact with services at Samuel Recreation Center.

Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) will handle damage claims based on the result of the incident investigation. Anyone filing a claim with PGW Risk must call 215-684-6535 or 6536 and they also will need to make a claim with their homeowners or auto insurance carrier, as well. Learn more here.

How you can help

As of January 1, 2023 at 11 a.m.

At this moment, there is no need for donations of any type for this response. Needs are being assessed at the reception center.

Continue to get updates

Follow @PhilaOEM and @PhillyFireDept for any additional real-time updates.

