NFL: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls signals against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Tua Tagovailoa not a QB option for Dolphins in Week 18
With a playoff berth on the line, coach Mike McDaniel said the Miami Dolphins will start either Teddy Bridgewater or rookie Skylar Thompson in Week 18 against the New York Jets, with Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the league's concussion protocol.
Bryce Young, Will Anderson among Alabama trio NFL-bound
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes a knee is as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) is tended to on the field following a collision in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals…
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
What Is Commotio Cordis? The Possible Cause Of Damar Hamlin's Collapse
On Jan 2, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a hit in the NFL game between the Bengals and Bills. The hit looked harmless, at least for professional football standards, but it led to a terrifying scene. So…
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Oct 23, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Titans QB Josh Dobbs named starter in Week 18
Lions Blow Out Bears To Retain Playoff Contention
Dubbs and Patrick recap the dominant win for the Detroit Lions over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the NFL.
Syndication: USA TODAY
The Buffalo Bills gather while CPR is administered to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after a play in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Xxx 010223bengalsbills 04 Jpg S Cin Kc Usa Oh
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Buffalo Bills helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
AHA News: NFL Player's Cardiac Arrest Was a Triggering, Traumatic Event for Many
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- When Damar Hamlin's heart stopped, millions held their breath.
Packers Embarrass Vikings At Lambeau
Kevin and Donnie recap the win for the Green Bay Packers over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the NFL.
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the NFC North battle between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in the NFL.
NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals this week, pauses in respect of Damar Hamlin
