NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Buffalo Bills helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Vikings Packers Football
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay.
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest
Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest
What Gave Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Belief at 4-8?
Why did Aaron Rodgers believe the Packers had a chance after a 4-8 start? He discussed after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Playoff Mind-Set Continues vs Lions
The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, setting up a make-or-break showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
Instant analysis: Nixon's return, Barry's defense, Jones' running send Packers past Vikings
Columnist Jim Polzin shares his first thoughts after Green Bay's must-win game at Lambeau Field kept its playoff hopes alive.
Former NHLer Chris Pronger suffered injury similar to what happened to NFL's Damar Hamlin
Chris Pronger talks about having the heart injury commotio cordis after getting hit in the chest by a puck during the Stanley Cup playoffs in 1998 while playing for the St. Louis Blues, at age 23.
Jim Polzin: The Packers have discovered their identity just in time
Green Bay was left for dead at 4-8. Now all three phases are playing well, and Aaron Rodgers and Co. are a dangerous team in control of its playoff fate.
What Is Commotio Cordis? The Possible Cause Of Damar Hamlin's Collapse
On Jan 2, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a hit in the NFL game between the Bengals and Bills. The hit looked harmless, at least for professional football standards, but it led to a terrifying scene. So…
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Conquering Adversity
The Green Bay Packers have overcome a 4-8 start to set up a make-or-break Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions.
Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings
This was the Packers’ most complete game of the season by far. They’re playing their best ball at the right time of the year and now control their postseason fate.
Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Tickets there, if you can pay the price
The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon, Jan. 2 that a limited number of tickets are now available from the team for the home game against the Detroit Lions.
AJ Dillon 1-on-1 interview ahead of Week 18 showdown
It may have seemed improbable a month ago, but the Packers are knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. FOX6's Lily Zhao went 1-on-1 with running back AJ Dillon, who talked about the team sticking together and how this…
Could playoff positioning come down to a coin flip?
While we await any positive news on DB Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, the NFL needs to figure out what happens next.
