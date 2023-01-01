ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

California county passes law stopping landlords from conducting criminal background checks on renters

California’s Almeda County has become the first in the country to pass a law against landlords conducting background checks on renters.On Tuesday, Almeda County’s board of supervisors in the San Francisco Bay Area voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance.The law prohibits landlords in private and public housing from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants. In a tweet, the East Bay Housing Organisation said that the law was passed in a 4-0 vote with one board supervisor abstaining.BREAKING: Alameda County's Fair Chance Ordinance, which protects applicants with a criminal history from housing discrimination, passes on first reading!...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXAN

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Texas

(Stacker) – With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
TEXAS STATE
psychologytoday.com

The First-Generation vs the Zero-Generation Experience

In the U.S., the term “first-generation student” refers to anyone who is the first in ‎their family to attend college. Zero-generation students look and talk differently, because they are not just ‎from another country but usually from a different ‎‎continent. Zero-generation students share many...
The Center Square

Prisons across California to close or shrink

(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
BLYTHE, CA
Eater

California’s New Bar and Restaurant Laws for 2023, Explained

California Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators were busy in 2022, passing over 1,000 laws before the year ended. While these laws greatly impact everyday California residents, they will also leave a significant mark on the state’s many small businesses, including innumerable restaurants, cafes, and bars. From new rules surrounding street vendors, to pay changes for fast-food workers and increased financial transparency, here is a roundup of California’s new laws that went into effect or were updated as of January 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Calls to and from California prisons to be free starting in 2023

(KTXL) — People serving time in California prisons will be able to make phone calls for free in 2023 thanks to the Keep Families Connected Act, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. —Video Above: Biden pardons six people, including two Californians The free calls, beginning Jan. 1, include those made from tablets. Families […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy