James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: trial scheduled for former respiratory therapist accused of killing elderly patientLavinia ThompsonChillicothe, MO
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment buildingCJ CoombsTrenton, MO
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
KMBC.com
Mother and an associate of captured Cass County escapee charged for aiding his escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother and an associate of Trevor Sparks have been charged with assisting his escape from the Cass County Jail. Sparks was apprehended Friday, several weeks after he escaped earlier in December. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Missouri, the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas...
Car driven by 99-year-old strikes, kills Missouri woman
WORTH COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Billie F. Wake, 99, Grant City, was westbound on MO 246 three miles east of Sheridan. The car struck a pedestrian identified...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Monday
A Richmond woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:11 Monday morning on I-35 at Levee Road as 47-year-old Richmond resident Raymond A. Linder headed northbound. Troopers say Linder lost control, spun out of control, and collided...
Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A teenager was arrested and charged after the Chariton County Sheriff’s says he brought a handgun to a school. Christian Logue, 18, of Keytesville, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. A sheriff’s deputy met with Logue in the principal’s office of Keytesville School on Thursday, Dec. 15. Logue allegedly told The post Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff
Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
KCTV 5
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Crowley said the first sound that caught her attention was the sound of someone stepping...
Clay County deputies respond to reported shots fired at Winnwood Skate Center
Clay County Sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance at the Winnwood Skate Center at 4426 Northeast Winn Road in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.
KCTV 5
No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
Independence man killed in crash on Christmas, one day after engagement
Tyler Kelley, 26, lost control of the vehicle crossed Truman road and hit a tree and a parked car, according to Independence police.
Raytown man identified as victim in New Year's Day homicide in Independence
A shooting inside an Independence convenience store on New Year's Day killed a 24-year-old Raytown man.
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
kmmo.com
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Independence police investigating New Year’s Day fatal shooting
Police in Independence, Missouri, are investigating a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at the Short Stop gas station.
northwestmoinfo.com
Amazonia Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Early Monday Morning in Buchanan County
A man from Amazonia was arrested Monday in Buchanan County. At 1 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 31-year-old Jerry W. Swinney III on an outstanding Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant originally for driving while revoked/suspended. Swinney III was also cited for failure to...
KCTV 5
Man killed in shooting outside of Independence gas station
INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Independence on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of E. US 40 Highway. Police say an individual called them and said they witnessed a shooting that happened outside of the gas...
Boil advisory strikes Clay County due to repairs of broken water main
The repair of a broken water main in Clay County forced the county to undergo a boil advisory Tuesday.
