Breckenridge, MO

northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Monday

A Richmond woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:11 Monday morning on I-35 at Levee Road as 47-year-old Richmond resident Raymond A. Linder headed northbound. Troopers say Linder lost control, spun out of control, and collided...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A teenager was arrested and charged after the Chariton County Sheriff’s says he brought a handgun to a school. Christian Logue, 18, of Keytesville, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. A sheriff’s deputy met with Logue in the principal’s office of Keytesville School on Thursday, Dec. 15. Logue allegedly told The post Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff

Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash

ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
SAVANNAH, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed in shooting outside of Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Independence on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of E. US 40 Highway. Police say an individual called them and said they witnessed a shooting that happened outside of the gas...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

