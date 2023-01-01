ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jalen Hurts out Sunday but available in Week 18

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
Jalen Hurts will not play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints but the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is expected to return in Week 18 if needed, according to ESPN.

Hurts was a limited practice participant on Thursday, the first time he has worked on the field since injuring his right shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18.

Hurts missed the Eagles' 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday due to the injury. Gardner Minshew filled in and threw for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

That means Minshew will once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed and the NFC East division title Sunday when the Eagles (13-2) host the New Orleans Saints (6-9). A Philadelphia win would mean a playoff bye to the divisional round, in which case it seems unlikely the Eagles would risk putting Hurts on the field next weekend.

However, if the Eagles lose Sunday, Hurts will reportedly be ready to play in the final game of the regular season against the visiting New York Giants on Jan. 8.

Hurts is part of the conversation for NFL MVP honors due to his stellar season. He has passed for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and rushed for 747 yards and 13 scores in 14 games.

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

