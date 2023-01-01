Patriots vs. Dolphins Inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry IN, Who’s OUT?

The New England Patriots list seven inactives, as do the Miami Dolphins list for Sunday’s Week 17 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a New Year’s Day matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on, the Patriots and Dolphins have released their lists of inactives:

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

WR DeVante Parker

CB Marcus Jones

TE Jonnu Smith

CB Jalen Mills

CB Shaun Wade

RB Kevin Harris

DT Sam Roberts

What it means for New England:

Despite being listed as questionable, both tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) are both active and will play against the Dolphins on Sunday. New England will need all the offenisve firepower it can muster, with wideout DeVante Parker and tight end Jonnu Smith remaining in concussion protocol.

While Jones’ absence affects the Patriots in all three phases, the impact will be felt most notably on defense and in the return game. The rookie has become a solid cornerback option for the Pats both on the perimeter, and the occasional snap out of the slot. In his absence, reserve cornerback Shaun Wade is likely to receive the majority of the defensive snaps, with newly-acquired Tae Hayes and practice-squad elevation Quandre Mosely to provide relief. For returns, fellow rookie Pierre Strong should be the team’s primary option, with safety Kyle Dugger available as well. Strong would be my guess. Myles Bryant is expected to take on the primary punt return duties, with safety Jabrill Peppers as a possibility.

With Both Mills and Wade inactive, the Patriots will be relying on Hayes and Mosely to provide assistance to starter Jonathan Jones on the perimeter.

DOLPHINS INACTIVES:

QB Tua Tagovailoa

LB Bradley Chubb

WR Erik Ezukanma

T Eric Fisher

WR Tanner Conner

CB Xavien Howard

T Terron Armstead

What it means for Miami:

Starting tackle Terron Armstead, along with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and tackle Eric Fisher will miss Sunday’s matchup, as expected.

Howard is officially sidelined due to a knee injury, which he is presumed to have suffered during Thursday’s practice. In his stead, 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene would likely be his replacement, despite having been regular on the Dolphins’ inactive list this season.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb was sporting a cast on his right hand, but did participate in Friday’s practice on a limited basis. His absence puts additional pressure on fellow linebacker Jaelan Phillips in attempting to put pressure on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @ mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .