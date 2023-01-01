ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot Country

Patriots vs. Dolphins Inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry IN, Who’s OUT?

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsaqW_0k0LMki100

The New England Patriots list seven inactives, as do the Miami Dolphins list for Sunday’s Week 17 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a New Year’s Day matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on, the Patriots and Dolphins have released their lists of inactives:

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

WR DeVante Parker

CB Marcus Jones

TE Jonnu Smith

CB Jalen Mills

CB Shaun Wade

RB Kevin Harris

DT Sam Roberts

What it means for New England:

Despite being listed as questionable, both tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) are both active and will play against the Dolphins on Sunday. New England will need all the offenisve firepower it can muster, with wideout DeVante Parker and tight end Jonnu Smith remaining in concussion protocol.

While Jones’ absence affects the Patriots in all three phases, the impact will be felt most notably on defense and in the return game. The rookie has become a solid cornerback option for the Pats both on the perimeter, and the occasional snap out of the slot. In his absence, reserve cornerback Shaun Wade is likely to receive the majority of the defensive snaps, with newly-acquired Tae Hayes and practice-squad elevation Quandre Mosely to provide relief. For returns, fellow rookie Pierre Strong should be the team’s primary option, with safety Kyle Dugger available as well. Strong would be my guess. Myles Bryant is expected to take on the primary punt return duties, with safety Jabrill Peppers as a possibility.

With Both Mills and Wade inactive, the Patriots will be relying on Hayes and Mosely to provide assistance to starter Jonathan Jones on the perimeter.

DOLPHINS INACTIVES:

QB Tua Tagovailoa

LB Bradley Chubb

WR Erik Ezukanma

T Eric Fisher

WR Tanner Conner

CB Xavien Howard

T Terron Armstead

What it means for Miami:

Starting tackle Terron Armstead, along with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and tackle Eric Fisher will miss Sunday’s matchup, as expected.

Howard is officially sidelined due to a knee injury, which he is presumed to have suffered during Thursday’s practice. In his stead, 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene would likely be his replacement, despite having been regular on the Dolphins’ inactive list this season.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb was sporting a cast on his right hand, but did participate in Friday’s practice on a limited basis. His absence puts additional pressure on fellow linebacker Jaelan Phillips in attempting to put pressure on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @ mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team

There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area

The New England Patriots have been horrendous on offense for the majority of the 2022 season, and owner Robert Kraft sounds like he is fed up with what he has seen on that side of the ball. Before New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Albert Breer of NBC Sports reported that Kraft... The post Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s future with the New York Jets is murky on the surface, but the organization certainly seems to be giving him every vote of confidence it can. Jets coach Robert Saleh offered Wilson his strongest endorsement yet, saying he was prepared to stick with the quarterback “through hell or high water” and discussed an... The post Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick, Longtime NFL Referee Disagree On Rules

Bill Belichick and Gene Steratore are not seeing eye-to-eye on a play from Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game. During the first quarter, the Dolphins appeared to fumble the ball on a run play but forward progress was ruled. That meant the Dolphins could keep the ball even though the Patriots recovered the fumble.
NFLDraftBible

NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy