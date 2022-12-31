ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyes Open
2d ago

mental health funding for children, yeah i guess so......telling boys they can be girls. have babies. No wonder they need mental care

Dina
2d ago

Now they will attempt to do additional brain washing onto your children.. and just like good little sheep… you will let them harm your children yet again! Disgusting!

Terry
2d ago

new mental help guidelines for all of congress.... stop taking your own drug's from the border....

Washington Examiner

Medicaid and mental health programs big winners in $1.7 trillion federal spending law

The $1.7 trillion catch-all federal spending bill, enacted by Congress and President Joe Biden just before lawmakers left town, won both praise and scorn. But supporters, most congressional Democrats, and Republican opponents, who called it a budget-buster, focused largely on spending provisions for defense, emergency assistance to Ukraine, and aid for various environmental crises.
The Independent

Patient waited four and a half days for emergency department treatment

A patient waited four and a half days for treatment at an emergency department in a Northern Ireland hospital, health chiefs have said.It was also revealed that some non-urgent callers to the ambulance service are waiting up to 24 hours for a response.Setting out the scale of the crisis facing the health service in Northern Ireland, chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said he had serious concerns about the ability of the health service to get through the winter.Earlier this week health trust chief executives set out new measures to tackle hospital pressures, including patients leaving hospital no later than...
Colorado Newsline

Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill this week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn.  The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would […] The post Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The Hill

Over one-third of military health care beneficiaries have limited access to psychiatrists: study

Story at a glance Thirty-five percent of TRICARE beneficiaries lived in areas with shortages of both military and civilian psychiatrists between 2016 and 2020, new study results show, while six percent of all beneficiaries had no psychiatrists available within a 30 minute drive from their community.  TRICARE, the U.S. military’s health care system, offers coverage…
bhbusiness.com

Omnibus Bill Will ‘Move the Ball Quite Substantially’ in Behavioral Health

The $1.66 trillion omnibus funding bill touches nearly every aspect of the behavioral health industry. Advocates in the space weren’t shy about praising the bill even though it didn’t include some long-sought reforms. A quick tally of funding for the most germane items finds that the federal government is putting at least $10 billion into behavioral health in fiscal 2023.
ScienceBlog.com

Health care is increasingly unaffordable for people with insurance

Health care is growing less affordable for U.S. adults—particularly women—with employer-sponsored health insurance, according to an analysis by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). “In recent years, employer-sponsored health insurance has become less adequate in...
MedicalXpress

Factors linked to pediatric mental health emergency revisits identified

Pediatric mental health emergency department visits are increasing, and markers of severe disease and health care access are associated with mental health revisits, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in JAMA Pediatrics. Anna M. Cushing, M.D., from the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and colleagues describe trends in pediatric...
NPR

A bill to fight expensive prison phone call costs heads to Biden's desk

Making phone calls from prison can be expensive. Now, that goes both for prisoners themselves and their loved ones on the outside. Typically, jails and prisons enter contracts with just one telecoms company, so whatever price they agree incarcerated people and their families have to pay, or they can't talk. Well, a bill has just passed Congress that aims to curb the cost of calls. It is headed to President Biden's desk for his signature. And NPR's Juliana Kim is on the story. Hey there, Juliana.
KevinMD.com

Myths and misconceptions about virtual primary health care

Virtual primary care, unlike virtual urgent care, involves doctors who take the time to get to know their patients, creating (and nurturing) trusted doctor-patient relationships. Virtual primary care requires that doctors be consistently available for providing ongoing care to their patients. Can doctors who meet their patients via video form...
CBS News

FDA expands availability of abortion pills

Washington — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule change that broadens availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies. The Biden administration partially implemented the change last year, announcing it would no longer enforce a long-standing requirement that women...
SheKnows

Abortion Restrictions Can Be Devastating for People’s Mental Health, Study Suggests

CW: suicide In the aftermath of Roe v. Wade‘s reversal, a new JAMA study is shedding light on the potentially devastating repercussions of abortion restrictions for young women’s mental health. Analyzing data from the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia explored any links between diminished access to abortions and mental health crises among cisgender women of reproductive age. The data they used were sourced by states between 1974 and 2016. What they found was illuminating: There appears to be a link between the enforcement of anti-abortion laws and an increased risk...

