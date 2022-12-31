Making phone calls from prison can be expensive. Now, that goes both for prisoners themselves and their loved ones on the outside. Typically, jails and prisons enter contracts with just one telecoms company, so whatever price they agree incarcerated people and their families have to pay, or they can't talk. Well, a bill has just passed Congress that aims to curb the cost of calls. It is headed to President Biden's desk for his signature. And NPR's Juliana Kim is on the story. Hey there, Juliana.

2 DAYS AGO