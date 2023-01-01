Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Related
Dodgers: Dave Roberts and Son Cole Take in UCLA Sun Bowl Game
Dodgers manager and son take in some Bruin football
Sporting News
What channel is USC vs. Tulane on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Cotton Bowl
Willie Fritz guided Tulane to its best season since 1998, winning the AAC and earning a spot in a New Year's Six bowl. The Green Wave just have one more challenge to get through: Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and USC in the Cotton Bowl. Williams beat every team on...
California All-American DB Rodrick Pleasant could stay out West
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – Rodrick Pleasant is one of the fastest high school football players in the nation, but he is taking his time with choosing a college. Pleasant, a four-star cornerback from Serra High in Gardena, Calif., announced on New Year’s Day that he is looking at five schools: Southern ...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Take Down #10 UCLA
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State led for all but 44 seconds of Sunday's upset win over No. 10 UCLA, stymieing every attempt at a comeback in the 77-72 triumph in front of a raucous crowd at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers were paced by yet another double-double from Raegan Beers,...
Football World Calling For Prominent Defensive Coordinator's Firing
USC again fell on the wrong end of a shootout, suffering a 46-45 loss to Tulane in Monday's Cotton Bowl Classic. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams amassed 462 passing yards and five touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to secure a Trojans victory. They squandered a 15-point lead by allowing two...
Here’s What Lincoln Riley Said After USC’s Cotton Bowl Loss
USC coach Lincoln Riley only took three questions after the Trojans gave up a 15-point lead with 4:30 remaining to lose 46-45 to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. The gut-wrenching loss comes on the heels of Alex Grinch's defense, which gave up 539 total yards of offense, six total touchdowns and, ...
getnews.info
Meet Jay White: The Newly Orphaned Special Olympian Who Despite All Odds Has Become a Cornerstone of the SoCal Community
The 64-year-old is well-known for his love, light, and caring heart — and now he needs help from his community as faces unprecedented circumstances and hardships. Gandhi famously stated that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” For Orange County’s Jay White, a 64-year-old Special Olympian with a powerhouse voice and a heart of gold, truer words have never been spoken. However, Jay White didn’t just find himself in service of others – he helped unite an entire community through 55 years of tireless and joyful dedication to performing, fundraising, and championing change and the betterment of the community he so proudly served.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
KTLA.com
Orange County water polo coach dies suddenly at 28
Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach. Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page. The cause of death was not...
nexttv.com
KCAL Los Angeles Morning News Block To Launch January 5
KCAL Los Angeles staffers are in rehearsal mode, as the station’s seven-hour morning news block is set to launch January 5. An independent station owned by CBS News and Stations, KCAL will debut a 4-11 a.m. weekday block that day. Central to the news block is the assignment desk, located in the studio, with the assignment desk manager “a regular part of the news presentation,” said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager, KCBS-KCAL.
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
inlandvalleynews.com
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State.
oc-breeze.com
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
therams.com
Black-owned business spotlight: Woody's Bar-B-Que a generational family business
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the third of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Woody's Bar-B-Q, located in Los Angeles and Inglewood. Rodney Phillips, who currently operates the restaurant and is the son of its late founder Woody...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
2023 Rose Parade: Why It’s Not Happening on Jan. 1, How to Watch, and More
The Rose Parade is never held on Sundays, which means the 2023 event will take on Monday, Jan. 2. You can watch it live on NBC.
thesantamonicastar.com
Race to Sell Before Hefty Transfer Taxes Activate
Voters in the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica approved measures to add hefty real estate transfer taxes to high value properties, including both residential and commercial use properties. If you are thinking about selling soon, the clock is ticking to close your sale before the taxes kick in.
McDonald: OC Veterans and OC Black Chamber of Commerce Bring Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps to the Rose Parade
Orange County Veterans and the Orange County Black Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Rose Parade appearance of highly decorated heroes of all Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps. It has been my (Bobby McDonald) lifelong mission as an Orange County veteran leader and President of the Orange County Black Chamber of...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Comments / 0