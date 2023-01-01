The 64-year-old is well-known for his love, light, and caring heart — and now he needs help from his community as faces unprecedented circumstances and hardships. Gandhi famously stated that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” For Orange County’s Jay White, a 64-year-old Special Olympian with a powerhouse voice and a heart of gold, truer words have never been spoken. However, Jay White didn’t just find himself in service of others – he helped unite an entire community through 55 years of tireless and joyful dedication to performing, fundraising, and championing change and the betterment of the community he so proudly served.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO