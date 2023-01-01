ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osubeavers.com

Beavers Take Down #10 UCLA

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State led for all but 44 seconds of Sunday's upset win over No. 10 UCLA, stymieing every attempt at a comeback in the 77-72 triumph in front of a raucous crowd at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers were paced by yet another double-double from Raegan Beers,...
CORVALLIS, OR
getnews.info

Meet Jay White: The Newly Orphaned Special Olympian Who Despite All Odds Has Become a Cornerstone of the SoCal Community

The 64-year-old is well-known for his love, light, and caring heart — and now he needs help from his community as faces unprecedented circumstances and hardships. Gandhi famously stated that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” For Orange County’s Jay White, a 64-year-old Special Olympian with a powerhouse voice and a heart of gold, truer words have never been spoken. However, Jay White didn’t just find himself in service of others – he helped unite an entire community through 55 years of tireless and joyful dedication to performing, fundraising, and championing change and the betterment of the community he so proudly served.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Orange County water polo coach dies suddenly at 28

Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach. Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page. The cause of death was not...
TUSTIN, CA
nexttv.com

KCAL Los Angeles Morning News Block To Launch January 5

KCAL Los Angeles staffers are in rehearsal mode, as the station’s seven-hour morning news block is set to launch January 5. An independent station owned by CBS News and Stations, KCAL will debut a 4-11 a.m. weekday block that day. Central to the news block is the assignment desk, located in the studio, with the assignment desk manager “a regular part of the news presentation,” said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager, KCBS-KCAL.
LOS ANGELES, CA
inlandvalleynews.com

How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open

Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thesantamonicastar.com

Race to Sell Before Hefty Transfer Taxes Activate

Voters in the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica approved measures to add hefty real estate transfer taxes to high value properties, including both residential and commercial use properties. If you are thinking about selling soon, the clock is ticking to close your sale before the taxes kick in.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy