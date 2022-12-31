ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Suspect arrested in W. 3rd Street homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: 29-year-old James Lambert of Little Rock has been arrested in connection to the homicide that occurred this morning on West 3rd Street. He has been charged with capital murder. Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide following a homicide on W. 3rd Street...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police identify victim in North Little Rock homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Gregory Street this afternoon after receiving reports of an unresponsive male on the ground. Officers located the body near the roadway and pronounced the victim dead after observing significant trauma to the...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Searcy Police report two dead after apparent argument

UPDATE, Jan. 4, 2023, 4:30 a.m.: The Searcy Police Department reports two adult males are dead after a shooting incident at the East Race Street McDonald’s. “What started out as a dispute between the two males ended with both passing away,” the SPD said in an updated statement on Facebook.
SEARCY, AR
KATV

Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Roland homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information from the public in regard to a homicide investigation. The incident occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on January 1, 2022, in Roland, Ark. According to reports, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. as officers...
ROLAND, AR
KATV

Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sheriff's office investigating body found in Garland County

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Communications Center received a call on the evening of January 1 in reference to a deceased body found on a property at 9101 Highway 7 North. Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division and the Garland County Corner responded to...
GARLAND COUNTY, AR

