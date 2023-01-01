Chiefs vs. Broncos Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

Kansas City and Denver have announced their lists of inactive players for Week 17.

The 12-3 Kansas City Chiefs are on their home turf this week, and they have plenty left to play for as they host the 4-11 Denver Broncos.

With the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals slated to square off on Monday night, Kansas City needs to take care of business on Sunday and hope for some help from Joe Burrow and company after that. The race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC is heating up, and Andy Reid's team can't afford to lose any games for the remainder of the year. Luckily for them, at least for this week, they face a Broncos club still licking its wounds from a week ago.

Denver comes into this game with a new head coach after getting blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 and subsequently firing Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos played the Chiefs close the last time these two teams faced each other, but now it will be Jerry Rosburg in charge of coming up with a way to pull off an upset on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

With that in mind, ahead of their game back at home, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

There are no surprises for the Chiefs this week, as wide receiver Mecole Hardman was ruled out in advance of the game and isn't yet on the 53-man roster as he recovers from an abdominal injury. Hardman has a few days left before the team must either activate him off injured reserve or deem his season over. Elsewhere, everyone who appeared on the injury report was a full participant in practice by the end of the week. Michael Burton, Noah Gray, Derrick Nnadi, Andrew Wylie and Prince Tega Wanogho are all active for Kansas City in Week 17, with a lot of familiar faces on the team's list of inactives.

The Broncos' inactives have also been released:

The one big question mark for Denver this week was wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but he will play on Sunday and is looking to replicate the special performance he had against the Chiefs back in Week 14. As far as inactives are concerned, the Broncos aren't missing much but also have tons of players on the injured reserve list who won't be returning for this game (or any for the rest of the year). A less-than-100-percent Broncos team is still slated to fight hard on Sunday, though.