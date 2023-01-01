ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Chiefs vs. Broncos Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TD6Q_0k0LLgDK00

Kansas City and Denver have announced their lists of inactive players for Week 17.

The 12-3 Kansas City Chiefs are on their home turf this week, and they have plenty left to play for as they host the 4-11 Denver Broncos.

With the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals slated to square off on Monday night, Kansas City needs to take care of business on Sunday and hope for some help from Joe Burrow and company after that. The race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC is heating up, and Andy Reid's team can't afford to lose any games for the remainder of the year. Luckily for them, at least for this week, they face a Broncos club still licking its wounds from a week ago.

Denver comes into this game with a new head coach after getting blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 and subsequently firing Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos played the Chiefs close the last time these two teams faced each other, but now it will be Jerry Rosburg in charge of coming up with a way to pull off an upset on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

With that in mind, ahead of their game back at home, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

There are no surprises for the Chiefs this week, as wide receiver Mecole Hardman was ruled out in advance of the game and isn't yet on the 53-man roster as he recovers from an abdominal injury. Hardman has a few days left before the team must either activate him off injured reserve or deem his season over. Elsewhere, everyone who appeared on the injury report was a full participant in practice by the end of the week. Michael Burton, Noah Gray, Derrick Nnadi, Andrew Wylie and Prince Tega Wanogho are all active for Kansas City in Week 17, with a lot of familiar faces on the team's list of inactives.

The Broncos' inactives have also been released:

The one big question mark for Denver this week was wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but he will play on Sunday and is looking to replicate the special performance he had against the Chiefs back in Week 14. As far as inactives are concerned, the Broncos aren't missing much but also have tons of players on the injured reserve list who won't be returning for this game (or any for the rest of the year). A less-than-100-percent Broncos team is still slated to fight hard on Sunday, though.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Colts blast Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration after Nick Foles injury: ‘Horses–t’

The Colts have taken exception to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebrations after injuring their quarterback. The Giants’ rookie pass rusher leveled Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a vicious sack during the second quarter of the team’s playoff-clinching rout of Indianapolis on Sunday. The hit left Foles with a rib injury, and he exited the game after being carted off the field. After rolling off the top of Foles, Thibodeaux celebrated with fake snow angels on the field. He was still right next to Foles, however, who was writhing on the ground in pain before Colts trainers came out to meet him. In...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh report

Reports about the Denver Broncos coaching search have emerged, saying that they are looking for someone “established” to be their head coach next year. One established person is Jim Harbaugh, the former San Francisco 49ers and current Michigan Wolverines head coach. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes on Bills-Bengals: I try not to be too invested in it

Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals will have plenty of playoff implications across the AFC — including for the Chiefs. After Sunday’s victory over Denver, Kansas City currently holds the conference’s No. 1 seed at 13-3. If Cincinnati wins on Monday, that’ll stay the same. But if Buffalo wins, the Chiefs will move back into No. 2 with a Saturday matchup against the Raiders on tap.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job

Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday.It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons."I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing officials," Rosburg said Sunday after losing his head coaching debut 27-24 at Kansas City. "I thought that was a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy