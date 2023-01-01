ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
chatsports.com

Fleur-de-Links, January 3: Saints favored in Week 18

A look at how NFL fans have reacted to the Saints upset victory in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers has been set for a noon kickoff on Sunday, January 8th. Dennis Allen has announced that Andy Dalton will start for the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Roob stats: A look at the Eagles' historic sack numbers

Tons of wild sack stats, some pretty cool receiving numbers, a crazy record Brandon Graham missed by a matter of days and even a rare Jake Elliot stat makes an appearance in this week’s edition of Roob’s Eagles Stats. 1. We have to start with the Eagles’ incredible...
PITTSBURGH, PA

