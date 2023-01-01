Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Son didn't fall, but thrown off balcony at West Florence High School: Parents
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The parents of a 16-year-old boy said the district's statement that their son fell off of a balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School during a physical exchange with another student is not the truth. Kay Kennedy said her son was thrown over...
abcnews4.com
FEMA: SC Hurricane Ian weekly fact sheet and deadlines for disaster assistance
FEMA has released the weekly fact sheet for Hurricane Ian relief. FEMA and the SBA have approved $3.24 million in federal assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ian. $1,869,730 in FEMA assistance was approved for individuals and households, including:. $1,573,727 approved for housing assistance. $296,003 approved for other disaster-related needs.
