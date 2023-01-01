ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

abcnews4.com

FEMA: SC Hurricane Ian weekly fact sheet and deadlines for disaster assistance

FEMA has released the weekly fact sheet for Hurricane Ian relief. FEMA and the SBA have approved $3.24 million in federal assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ian. $1,869,730 in FEMA assistance was approved for individuals and households, including:. $1,573,727 approved for housing assistance. $296,003 approved for other disaster-related needs.
CHARLESTON, SC

