kiss951.com
Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
Charleston City Paper
Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge celebrates 20 years
Families and friends gathered en masse on the beach at 2 p.m. Sunday to greet the new year with a chilling dive into the Atlantic Ocean during the 20th annual Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge on Sullivan’s Island. A similar event occurred Sunday at Folly Beach. “It’s a good...
abcnews4.com
Patriots Point allowing visitors to name admission price for "Pay What You Can Weekend"
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will allow visitors to name their admission price Jan. 7-8, during the museum's "Pay What You Can" weekend. “This budget-friendly promotion is one of the many ways we like to thank the community for its support throughout the...
abcnews4.com
Volunteers clean Folly Beach following New Year's Eve tradition
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thousands made their way to Folly Beach on New Year's Eve to see the annual Flip Flop Drop, but the New Year’s Tradition also brings in a lot of litter. “After New Year’s we always have a beach sweep for the next day...
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in South Carolina.
blufftonsun.com
Noted restaurateur retires, closes shop after 50 years
Signe Gardo, founder and owner of Hilton Head Island’s landmark eatery, Signe’s Heaven Bound Bakery & Café, has retired and closed her shop Dec. 24. “I have plans to finally relax and then write a cookbook with one of my daughters,” said Signe. The business...
WJCL
Hilton Head Island locals and tourists mourn loss of celebrity canine Maverick
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In this week's Lowcountry Living, I’m showing you how a Hilton Head icon is being remembered for the love and joy he spread to everyone. Hilton Head is known for its beautiful beaches, golf courses, tennis, fishing and seafood. But for many tourists,...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two trouble spots on Charleston
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places. Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots.
Meet Beaufort’s first baby born in 2023
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The New Year is finally here which means a whole new group of the year’s first babies. Join us in welcoming this new life to the world! Nolan Gray Swanson was born at Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center on January 1, at 11:30 a.m. making this baby the first to be […]
nomadlawyer.org
Charleston: 7 Best Places To Visit In Charleston, South Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charleston South Carolina. The city of Charleston in South Carolina has a lot to offer visitors. From beautiful beaches to unique food to charming historic sights, there is something for everyone in this town. Whether you are visiting for a day or planning a vacation, it’s easy to make a trip to this southern gem.
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
blufftonsun.com
Three doors open, while four legends shift to next chapters
Winter in the Lowcountry typically sees a lull in the new business calendar, but that was back in the days when brick and mortar ruled the roost. We have plenty to discuss, both new businesses and some fond farewells. Welcome, welcome!. Parker’s Kitchen, 5 Oliver Court, Bluffton, 843-901-2280, parkerskitchen.com: You’ve...
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to bring comedy tour to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedic icons are bringing the laughs to North Charleston later this month. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, who have been co-headlining a U.S. tour, added five new stops in the U.S. for early 2023 including Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis, and North Charleston. Rock and Chappelle are set to […]
Folly Beach brings in 2023 with annual ‘Flip Flop Drop’
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s the iconic ball drop in New York City on New Year’s Eve, but here in the Lowcountry, Folly Beach brings in the new year by dropping a giant pair of sparkling flip flops. It’s a celebration that brings people from all across America. “The flips flops represent like,” Peter […]
Netflix announces premiere date for Outer Banks season 3 filmed in South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Netflix announced a premiere date for season 3 of the hit series ‘Outer Banks,’ which is filmed in various spots around Charleston. After a series of casting calls for extras to appear in the new season, production officially began in March 2022 and wrapped up at the end […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Serious crash involving pedestrian closes East Bay St. near Reid St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. The department is investigating a crash involving a car and a person in a wheelchair, police say. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according...
WSAV-TV
The world of aviation: A deeper look into the Hilton Head Island Airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Opening in 1967, the Hilton Head Airport is a hub for travelers in and those coming to visit Southeastern coast as well for private aviators. The Airport Director of Beaufort County, Jon Rembold, says that the Hilton Head Airport strives to be “a very accessible hometown airport” and want those in the community to get to know the ins and outs of the airport they travel through, that being when they take a flight out of Hilton Head airport or come by for a tour of the facility.
Andolini’s closes West Ashley pizza shop before new year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime West Ashley pizza shop has closed its doors. Andolini’s Pizza, located off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, announced it would close permanently just before the new year. The shop served hand tossed New York-style pizza to customers and celebrated its 30th anniversary in November 2022. “To all our loyal patrons and […]
abcnews4.com
Funeral to be held for late attorney David Aylor on Sunday in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Funeral arrangements are in place for late Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor. A service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Seacoast Church, located at 750 Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant, at 3 p.m. Aylor will be laid to rest following the service in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens on Mathis Ferry Road.
columbiametro.com
Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake
Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
