ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge celebrates 20 years

Families and friends gathered en masse on the beach at 2 p.m. Sunday to greet the new year with a chilling dive into the Atlantic Ocean during the 20th annual Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge on Sullivan’s Island. A similar event occurred Sunday at Folly Beach. “It’s a good...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
blufftonsun.com

Noted restaurateur retires, closes shop after 50 years

Signe Gardo, founder and owner of Hilton Head Island’s landmark eatery, Signe’s Heaven Bound Bakery & Café, has retired and closed her shop Dec. 24. “I have plans to finally relax and then write a cookbook with one of my daughters,” said Signe. The business...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two trouble spots on Charleston

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places. Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Meet Beaufort’s first baby born in 2023

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The New Year is finally here which means a whole new group of the year’s first babies. Join us in welcoming this new life to the world! Nolan Gray Swanson was born at Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center on January 1, at 11:30 a.m. making this baby the first to be […]
BEAUFORT, SC
nomadlawyer.org

Charleston: 7 Best Places To Visit In Charleston, South Carolina

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charleston South Carolina. The city of Charleston in South Carolina has a lot to offer visitors. From beautiful beaches to unique food to charming historic sights, there is something for everyone in this town. Whether you are visiting for a day or planning a vacation, it’s easy to make a trip to this southern gem.
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Three doors open, while four legends shift to next chapters

Winter in the Lowcountry typically sees a lull in the new business calendar, but that was back in the days when brick and mortar ruled the roost. We have plenty to discuss, both new businesses and some fond farewells. Welcome, welcome!. Parker’s Kitchen, 5 Oliver Court, Bluffton, 843-901-2280, parkerskitchen.com: You’ve...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

The world of aviation: A deeper look into the Hilton Head Island Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Opening in 1967, the Hilton Head Airport is a hub for travelers in and those coming to visit Southeastern coast as well for private aviators. The Airport Director of Beaufort County, Jon Rembold, says that the Hilton Head Airport strives to be “a very accessible hometown airport” and want those in the community to get to know the ins and outs of the airport they travel through, that being when they take a flight out of Hilton Head airport or come by for a tour of the facility.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Andolini’s closes West Ashley pizza shop before new year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime West Ashley pizza shop has closed its doors. Andolini’s Pizza, located off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, announced it would close permanently just before the new year. The shop served hand tossed New York-style pizza to customers and celebrated its 30th anniversary in November 2022. “To all our loyal patrons and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
columbiametro.com

Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake

Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy