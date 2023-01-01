Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Kate Winslet Says Criticism of Rose on the Door in ‘Titanic’ Involved Body Shaming: ‘Borderline Abusive’
Kate Winslet wishes she can “turn back the clock” and clap back at the media criticism around the ending of “Titanic.” Twenty-five years after the Oscar-winning film premiered, Winslet is revisiting the “borderline abusive” body-shaming comments she endured in the press. The 1997 film ends with Winslet as Rose surviving the sinking of the historic ship, but the long-running meme was that there was room for her beloved Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) on the floating door she was using as a raft. “Apparently I was too fat,” Winslet said during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast as to why she was the sole survivor...
toofab.com
10 Actresses Who Have Starred In The Most Hallmark Christmas Movies
"They're just one of the most incredible networks, honestly, to work for." Hallmark Channel is full of familiar faces. With some of the network's biggest celebrities starring in multiple movies every season, viewers are bound to recognize the cast of their favorite flicks. Through the years, many actresses have celebrated...
Complex
Hugh Jackman Hints That His and Ryan Reynolds’ Characters Will ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’
With Hugh Jackman set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the X-Men actor has shed light on his relationship with Ryan Reynolds’ character in the upcoming film. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re...
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward said he and costar Yano Anaya were separated from the other child actors during filming
According to Ward, who played Scut, he and costar Yano Anaya were kept separate in order to create a sense of "nervousness" in the other child actors.
‘I’m speechless’: Barbara Walters ‘legendary’ interview with Sean Connery resurfaces after broadcaster dies
A video of Barbara Walters interviewing Sean Connery has gone viral in the wake of her death.Walters, the first woman anchor on an evening news broadcast, died aged 93 on Friday (30 December).Following news of her death, tributes have poured in from industry figures including Oprah Winfrey and former CBS anchor Dan Rather.Her death has also prompted the resurfacing of a clip from her 1987 interview with Connery.In the clip, which has been viewed 5.1 million times at the time of writing, Walters questioned the actor over a Playboy interview in which he said he does not think there...
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy In Prime Video’s Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) has signed on to star alongside Eddie Murphy in Candy Cane Lane — the new holiday comedy that Reginald Hudlin (Sidney) is directing for Prime Video. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But it’s currently in production in Los Angeles, as part of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program. The project acquired as a spec is based on the childhood holiday experiences of its writer, Kelly Younger. Candy Cane Lane is the first film being made under a three-picture and first-look film deal between Murphy and Amazon Studios. The film will ultimately stream...
Daily Collegian
The worst movies of 2022
In honor of 2022 coming to a close, I thought it would be fitting to compile a list of some of the worst movies I watched this year. I know, commemorative year-end lists are typically a collection of the year’s best moments. However, in good conscience, I can’t bring myself to write such a list when most of the films I watched this year were downright horrendous. Therefore, in order to protect moviegoers everywhere, I’ve decided to curate a list of five films that one should avoid at all costs, in no specific order.
thebrag.com
A popular ‘Love Island’ couple has called it quits… again
Love Island stars Tina and Mitch have been on-again, off-again for sometime now, but the couple say they’re done for good. At this point, we’ve all had more than healthy doses of Tina and Mitch’s tumultuous relationship on Love Island and beyond. The couple went on to win the show in 2021, but separated in 2022.
thebrag.com
Neighbours actors still left in the dark about the reboot
It was confirmed Neighbours would be revived on Amazon’s Freevee this year. However, it’s been revealed that many of the cast members are yet to be invited back to the soap. An unnamed production source told Daily Mail Australia that a number of key actors haven’t been contacted...
thebrag.com
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has died
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has died at age 45 following a battle with cancer. Green passed away in his sleep, and his the sad news was confirmed in a statement released by the band. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ actor claims it wasn’t his ‘goal to ruin cinema’
There’s not a whole lot which went right with 2015’s Fantastic Four. Nearly every conceivable aspect which could go wrong in filmmaking, went completely wrong in Josh Trank’s film and star Toby Kebbell knows it. While the director himself has disowned it mostly, the damage is still...
‘Wonka’ Movie: The Cast, Release Date & All The Latest About Timothée Chalamet’s Film
Let your imagination run wild because a new chapter of Willy Wonka is upon us. Wonka will be hitting theaters during the 2023 holiday season and feature Timothée Chalamet in the legendary role of Willy Wonka. The suspense over what’s to come in Wonka has been terrible to wait for, but the intrigue has never wavered.
guitar.com
John Lennon’s former PA on Beatles songwriting rivalry: “It bugged [John] that Paul could write those sweet melodies like Yesterday and Hey Jude”
Dan Richter, John Lennon’s former assistant, has suggested that the musician was ‘bugged’ by the songwriting talents of Paul McCartney. Speaking with The Telegraph during an interview on Wednesday, Dan Richter shed light on what it was like working for John Lennon. “It bugged him that Paul...
Daughter Tries on Mom's 'Pan Am' Uniform From the 70s and It's Epic
It's so impressive that she still had the outfit!
IGN
Avatar 3 to Introduce Fire Based Na’Vi; James Cameron Explains the Money Needed for the Way of Water to Break Even, and More
While it's been less than a month since Avatar: The Way of Water dropped, director James Cameron has already begun dropping hints about the future of the hit sci-fi series. In a recent interview with 20 minutes, Cameron explained that Avatar 3 will introduce fire Na'Vi tribes known as the Ash People. The director of films like Titanic stated that the fire tribe will showcase the negative side of Na'Vi, as past films of the series has only shown the good side. “We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best,” stated Cameron. “The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”
ComicBook
Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson
While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
