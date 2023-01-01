Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard. According to the coroner, the Fairfield...
WIS-TV
Lexington County coroner identifies 54-year-old man as missing driver on Lake Murray
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the name of the diver who was recovered by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources from Lake Murray at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to Coroner Fisher, Mr. Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54,...
abcnews4.com
Tornado Watch in effect for multiple Lowcountry counties
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Tornado Watch is in effect throughout the Lowcountry until 2 p.m., except Georgetown and Willaimsburg until 5 p.m. Berkeley and Charleston County until 2 p.m. Dorchester, Colleton, and Beaufort counties until 2 p.m. Orangeburg County until 11 :15 a.m. Williamsburg and Georgetown counties until...
abccolumbia.com
The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the name of the diver who went missing Wednesday in Lake Murray
LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO) – The Lake Murray diver, who went missing last Wednesday and recovered yesterday by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Dive Team Sunday morning has been identified. According Lexington Country Coroner Margaret Fisher, in a Facebook post, the divers name is Paul Lloyd Lunsford...
coladaily.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Lake Murray
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources divers on Sunday recovered the body of a man missing since Wednesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54, of Chapin. Lunsford entered the water near the Lake Murray Towers while on a diving excursion Wednesday around 1...
West Columbia police searching for man who's been missing for days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days. Officers say 29-year-old Simon Manuel Gates was last seen on December 29, 2022. According to police, he was reported missing by a family member of January 2. Gates is 4...
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg Co. home destroyed by fire; American Red Cross providing aid to family
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A family in Orangeburg County is without a home following a fire on Dell Street Tuesday morning. Firefighters with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to a single-story home at around 11:30 a.m. to find 60 to 75% of it in flames. The home's roof had already collapsed when crews arrived.
WIS-TV
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through multiple counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been charged. The offenses included driving under a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
iheart.com
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
wgac.com
COVID-19 Levels High Again in Some South Carolina Counties
Health officials in South Carolina are recommending that masks be worn in at least 17 counties due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases. Cases in Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, Newberry, Fairfield, Lexington, Richland, Kershaw, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Florence, Williamsburg, Dorchester and Hampton Counties have more than doubled over the past week. None of the South Carolina counties in the CSRA are on the list of those with the highest levels.
WRDW-TV
Couple’s Saluda County deaths ruled murder-suicide
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deaths of a man and woman last week have been ruled the result of murder-suicide, according to authorities. They were found shot dead Dec. 27 at their mobile home on Long Cane Road in Saluda County near Johnston. The bodies of James “Jamie” Perry, 47,...
WIS-TV
Columbia police investigating shooting incident that left woman injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where a woman was injured. Officials said a woman was injured inside of her home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the Gable Oaks Apartments on 901 Colleton Street. The last time officers checked on...
WIS-TV
Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
WIS-TV
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
Moped driver hit, killed by pickup in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the person who hit and killed someone riding a moped in Lexington County. The deadly incident took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday on Fish Hatchery Road near Kimmey Road, which is close to the town of Gaston.
Company that had senior living center closed operates two facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An assisted living facility in Columbia was suspended by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) just before New Year’s. Several elderly residents were displaced after the Reese’s Community Care Home lost its license after an emergency order by the state’s health agency.
WIS-TV
Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Richland County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-20 westbound near the 71-mile marker when the vehicle hit a person crossing the road.
abcnews4.com
Beloved Lowcountry fire rescue chicken passes away after 3 years with district
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Burton Fire District is mourning the loss of its dear friend, Loretta, who passed away during the holidays, the district announced on Monday. Loretta, described by the district as their "Safety Chicken Diva," wandered up to one of the district's stations in 2019 and was adopted as a member of the family.
Comments / 0