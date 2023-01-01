ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard. According to the coroner, the Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Tornado Watch in effect for multiple Lowcountry counties

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Tornado Watch is in effect throughout the Lowcountry until 2 p.m., except Georgetown and Willaimsburg until 5 p.m. Berkeley and Charleston County until 2 p.m. Dorchester, Colleton, and Beaufort counties until 2 p.m. Orangeburg County until 11 :15 a.m. Williamsburg and Georgetown counties until...
coladaily.com

Coroner identifies man found dead in Lake Murray

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources divers on Sunday recovered the body of a man missing since Wednesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54, of Chapin. Lunsford entered the water near the Lake Murray Towers while on a diving excursion Wednesday around 1...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through multiple counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been charged. The offenses included driving under a suspended license and driving under the influence.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases

(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

COVID-19 Levels High Again in Some South Carolina Counties

Health officials in South Carolina are recommending that masks be worn in at least 17 counties due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases. Cases in Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, Newberry, Fairfield, Lexington, Richland, Kershaw, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Florence, Williamsburg, Dorchester and Hampton Counties have more than doubled over the past week. None of the South Carolina counties in the CSRA are on the list of those with the highest levels.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Couple’s Saluda County deaths ruled murder-suicide

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deaths of a man and woman last week have been ruled the result of murder-suicide, according to authorities. They were found shot dead Dec. 27 at their mobile home on Long Cane Road in Saluda County near Johnston. The bodies of James “Jamie” Perry, 47,...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Richland County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-20 westbound near the 71-mile marker when the vehicle hit a person crossing the road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Beloved Lowcountry fire rescue chicken passes away after 3 years with district

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Burton Fire District is mourning the loss of its dear friend, Loretta, who passed away during the holidays, the district announced on Monday. Loretta, described by the district as their "Safety Chicken Diva," wandered up to one of the district's stations in 2019 and was adopted as a member of the family.

