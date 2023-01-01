Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Victim of deadly Campbell house fire identified
The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of the woman whose body was found in a burning home in Campbell on New Year's Eve. Authorities say an autopsy was conducted on 38-year-old Ami Maldonado who was found as crews battled flames at a home on Andrews Avenue at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Victim in New Year’s Eve fatal fire identified
The Campbell Fire Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
WFMJ.com
Two from Warren killed in Southington crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed two lives of two people from Warren in Trumbull County early Wednesday. First responders from Southington and Farmington answering a call about two people not moving inside heavily damaged vehicle in a ditch along County Line-Turnpike Road just before 1 a.m.
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police: 3-year-old found in home with poor conditions with allegedly intoxicated father
Warren Police found a three-year-old in a home with poor conditions with his allegedly intoxicated father on Sunday. According to a police report, police received a call from the child's grandmother who showed up to the apartment on Southern Boulevard to check on the child whose father has custody of him on weekends.
Niles woman sentenced for crash that injured passenger
A judge sentenced a Niles woman for a Christmas Day crash that left a passenger with severe injuries in 2021.
explore venango
Emlenton Woman Rushed to Hospital After Her Car Crashes, Goes Airborne
FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman was rushed to Butler Memorial Hospital after her car crashed off Route 268 and went airborne on Sunday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:11 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, on Kittanning Pike (State Route 268), in Fairview Township, Butler County.
WFMJ.com
Man charged with murder in connection to Youngstown gas station shooting
A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed one person at the Shell gas station on South Avenue in late December. Youngstown Police issued a warrant for murder on January 3 for 29-year-old Akeem Hargrove in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Devin Bell. At the...
WFMJ.com
Boardman man on trial for alleged assault of ambulance crew
A Boardman man is on trial for allegedly assaulting two members of an ambulance crew that were trying to help him. Trial got underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday for 38-year-old Dustin James who was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, three counts of assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
Fire department battles 2 fires in 1 home
Crews were able to get the flames out, but it left the home with significant damage.
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
WFMJ.com
Grove City Walmart exposure suspect has history of indecency arrests
More than eight months after a woman told police a man exposed himself to her in a local Walmart parking lot, police have arrested a man with a history of indecent exposure arrests. It was April of last year when an 18-year-old woman told Grove City Police that a man...
wtae.com
New Year's morning crash, fire on Carson Street injures one
PITTSBURGH — A fiery early-morning crash on Pittsburgh's South Side sent a driver to the hospital Sunday. Police, fire crews, and emergency medical services were sent to a single-vehicle crash into a building on the 4100 block of East Carson Street just before 2 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
WFMJ.com
New ambulance service hits the ground in Youngstown
Just in the nick of time, Emergency Medical Transport made an offer to the city of Youngstown to provide ambulance service for the people. The deal is for three years, and four million dollars, about half the $7.8 million AMR wanted. The city now has four ambulances available at all...
wtae.com
Brackenridge police chief was ambushed during deadly shooting, police say
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Police said Tuesday that Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was ambushed by suspect Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. in a shooting that left McIntire dead. A Tarentum officer was also shot and injured in Brackenridge following an hours-long search that crossed throughout Allegheny County. The suspect, 28-year-old...
Marshals arrest man for fatal shooting of 38-year-old Akron mother
A 39-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force for a shooting that left a 38-year-old mother dead and her 5-year-old daughter hurt.
Police find 16-year-old girl from Wampum
Pennsylvania State Police's New Castle Unit said a girl who ran away has been found.
cleveland19.com
Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Saturday after losing control of his car while speeding, according to Akron police. Officers said the driver was eastbound on I-76 near the Kenmore Blvd. exit when he lost control and went off the right side of the highway around 2:40 p.m.
butlerradio.com
Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest
A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
Comments / 2