Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Victim of deadly Campbell house fire identified

The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of the woman whose body was found in a burning home in Campbell on New Year's Eve. Authorities say an autopsy was conducted on 38-year-old Ami Maldonado who was found as crews battled flames at a home on Andrews Avenue at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
CAMPBELL, OH
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Two from Warren killed in Southington crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed two lives of two people from Warren in Trumbull County early Wednesday. First responders from Southington and Farmington answering a call about two people not moving inside heavily damaged vehicle in a ditch along County Line-Turnpike Road just before 1 a.m.
SOUTHINGTON, OH
explore venango

Emlenton Woman Rushed to Hospital After Her Car Crashes, Goes Airborne

FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman was rushed to Butler Memorial Hospital after her car crashed off Route 268 and went airborne on Sunday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:11 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, on Kittanning Pike (State Route 268), in Fairview Township, Butler County.
EMLENTON, PA
WFMJ.com

Boardman man on trial for alleged assault of ambulance crew

A Boardman man is on trial for allegedly assaulting two members of an ambulance crew that were trying to help him. Trial got underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday for 38-year-old Dustin James who was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, three counts of assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
BOARDMAN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Beaver County fire

Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

New Year's morning crash, fire on Carson Street injures one

PITTSBURGH — A fiery early-morning crash on Pittsburgh's South Side sent a driver to the hospital Sunday. Police, fire crews, and emergency medical services were sent to a single-vehicle crash into a building on the 4100 block of East Carson Street just before 2 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

New ambulance service hits the ground in Youngstown

Just in the nick of time, Emergency Medical Transport made an offer to the city of Youngstown to provide ambulance service for the people. The deal is for three years, and four million dollars, about half the $7.8 million AMR wanted. The city now has four ambulances available at all...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtae.com

Brackenridge police chief was ambushed during deadly shooting, police say

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Police said Tuesday that Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was ambushed by suspect Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. in a shooting that left McIntire dead. A Tarentum officer was also shot and injured in Brackenridge following an hours-long search that crossed throughout Allegheny County. The suspect, 28-year-old...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
cleveland19.com

Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Saturday after losing control of his car while speeding, according to Akron police. Officers said the driver was eastbound on I-76 near the Kenmore Blvd. exit when he lost control and went off the right side of the highway around 2:40 p.m.
AKRON, OH
butlerradio.com

Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest

A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
GROVE CITY, PA

