Denver, CO

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks predicted to land former Fresno State safety Evan Williams from transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are unfortunately going to lose safety Bennett Williams this offseason as the veteran runs out of collegiate eligibility, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t be keeping things in the family in the future. It was reported on Wednesday that Evan Williams, the younger brother of Bennett, is planning to leave the Fresno State Bulldogs and enter the transfer portal. Williams has already picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to commit to transfer to the Ducks. This would be a good addition for Oregon, which has a need for help and depth in the secondary. Williams has had...
FRESNO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks could trade away key player before deadline?

The Dallas Mavericks clearly need to get Luka Doncic more help, but they could actually be doing the opposite at this year’s trade deadline. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week on his Substack page that the Mavs have opened up extension talks with big man Christian Wood. If the two sides are unable... The post Mavericks could trade away key player before deadline? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX

