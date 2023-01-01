ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Insanely Popular Sub Shop’s New Route 9 Location Will Open Soon

While it's not hard to find a deli that makes sandwiches, finding one that makes the perfect sub can be difficult. Luckily, that search is now getting easier. When it comes to subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders or whatever you call them, everyone has their own personal taste. For me, it's all about using the right bread, fresh ingredients and just the right proportions of toppings.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views

If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Barber Shop Closing Hudson Valley Location After 28 Years

A Hudson Valley barbershop is being forced to close its doors after almost three decades and move several towns away. The small-town charm of many Hudson Valley communities has been slowly disappearing. The mom-and-pop shop on the corner, the family-run restaurant and the local barbershop have all fallen victim to higher rents and an influx of new residents unfamiliar with many of the small businesses that have been operating in the Hudson Valley for generations.
BEACON, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

New Video Casino Opens in the Town of Newburgh

NEWBURGH – About 500, mostly local people, came to the formal grand opening of the Resorts World Hudson Valley electronic gaming casino at the Newburgh Mall in the Town of Newburgh last Wednesday. The facility, in the otherwise mostly vacant mall, is a sister casino to Resorts World Catskills...
NEWBURGH, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie Mall Announces New Operating Hours

New Year, new hours for the popular mall. Over the last few years, the Poughkeepsie Galleria had to shift its operating hours due to a few circumstances. Obviously the first was the outbreak of COVID and just like many businesses in the Hudson Valley, the Galleria was forced to shorten the shopping day.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Warehouse Moratorium May Derail Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds; Resorts World Casino Opens In Newburgh Mall; Briefs

Pending Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds Could Be Disrupted By Town’s Temporary Moratorium On Warehouse Development. The prospective sale of the Orange County fairgrounds and speedway could be disrupted by a temporary moratorium on warehouse and distribution development in the Town of Walkill. The six-month stay on warehouse development,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again

A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested another time in the region. The Saugerties Police Department announced that 33-year-old, Kirk D. Shultis Jr., of Saugerties, was charged with a burglary that took place on September 30, 2022.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill

State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
PLATTEKILL, NY
