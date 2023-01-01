Read full article on original website
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Adored Wappingers Restaurant Announces Second Opening in Rhinebeck, NY
An extremely popular Wappingers restaurant and cafe surprised customers with a major announcement heading into 2023. Teasing a 'big announcement' on their social media pages leading into the new year, Café Con Leche even asked their customers to take their best guess as to what the news would be, offering up the choice of two menu items as a prize for the correct guess.
Party with WPDH at Tigman’s Bandana Cabana This Friday
Tigman's Bandana Cabana Party is set for Friday at Jet Set Tiki Bar on the Newburgh waterfront. Jet Set Tiki Bar in Newburgh is the newest hotspot on the Newburgh waterfront. It's a tropical tiki bar, that will be the setting for the first Tigman's Bandana Cabana. What can one...
Favorite High Falls Restaurant Closes to Move to New Location
If you are a regular at the High Falls Cafe in High Falls then you already know that they have embarked on a new adventure. If you are a fair-weather fan of the cafe then you may not have heard the big news. On December 19th, the High Falls Cafe...
Insanely Popular Sub Shop’s New Route 9 Location Will Open Soon
While it's not hard to find a deli that makes sandwiches, finding one that makes the perfect sub can be difficult. Luckily, that search is now getting easier. When it comes to subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders or whatever you call them, everyone has their own personal taste. For me, it's all about using the right bread, fresh ingredients and just the right proportions of toppings.
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com
5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views
If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
Popular Barber Shop Closing Hudson Valley Location After 28 Years
A Hudson Valley barbershop is being forced to close its doors after almost three decades and move several towns away. The small-town charm of many Hudson Valley communities has been slowly disappearing. The mom-and-pop shop on the corner, the family-run restaurant and the local barbershop have all fallen victim to higher rents and an influx of new residents unfamiliar with many of the small businesses that have been operating in the Hudson Valley for generations.
hudsonvalleypress.com
New Video Casino Opens in the Town of Newburgh
NEWBURGH – About 500, mostly local people, came to the formal grand opening of the Resorts World Hudson Valley electronic gaming casino at the Newburgh Mall in the Town of Newburgh last Wednesday. The facility, in the otherwise mostly vacant mall, is a sister casino to Resorts World Catskills...
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
New York Library Caves Allows TV Star To Read Controversial Book
A TV star says a Hudson Valley library "caved" when he was allowed to read a controversial book to children. Actor Kirk Cameron held a story hour at the Scarsdale Library to read from his controversial book on Dec. 30. Huge Turnout For Kirk Cameron in Westchester County, New York.
Poughkeepsie Mall Announces New Operating Hours
New Year, new hours for the popular mall. Over the last few years, the Poughkeepsie Galleria had to shift its operating hours due to a few circumstances. Obviously the first was the outbreak of COVID and just like many businesses in the Hudson Valley, the Galleria was forced to shorten the shopping day.
New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
2 New York Women Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley
An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley. Two women from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York. On New Year's Day around...
rcbizjournal.com
Warehouse Moratorium May Derail Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds; Resorts World Casino Opens In Newburgh Mall; Briefs
Pending Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds Could Be Disrupted By Town’s Temporary Moratorium On Warehouse Development. The prospective sale of the Orange County fairgrounds and speedway could be disrupted by a temporary moratorium on warehouse and distribution development in the Town of Walkill. The six-month stay on warehouse development,...
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again
A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested another time in the region. The Saugerties Police Department announced that 33-year-old, Kirk D. Shultis Jr., of Saugerties, was charged with a burglary that took place on September 30, 2022.
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
New Brewery Set to Open at Site of Old Church in Lower Hudson Valley
A new brewery is set to open just in time for New Year's in the lower Hudson Valley. The location where the brewery will open has quite a bit of history to it as well. We know New Yorkers love their beer. In fact, recent numbers say that New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries.
Beloved Warwick Christmas display robbed twice
Warwick police say they both occurred just a couple days after Christmas on the lawn of 22 Spanktown Road in Florida.
Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill
State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
