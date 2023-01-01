ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons WR Cameron Batson facing five charges

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OiiGT_0k0LJahi00

Falcons practice squad receiver Cameron Batson faces five charges following Saturday morning's arrest in Atlanta.

According to Fulton County jail records, he was booked on charges of assault, battery, aggravated assault against an on-duty law enforcement officer, removal of weapon from a public official and driving/fleeing to elude capture.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald

NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday

Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News-Herald

Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks

Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the 14th time this season in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago (3-13) is in position to claim the top spot if the Texans (2-13-1) beat the Colts (4-11-1) and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Bears. Indianapolis and Houston tied, 20-20, in Week 1. The Colts have one victory since Oct. 16. ...
HOUSTON, TX
News-Herald

Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly receives CPR after collapsing

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Due to the severity of the situation, the game was temporarily suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter, more than 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed. An ambulance was brought onto the field a few minutes after Hamlin, 24, fell...
BUFFALO, NY
News-Herald

NFL: Following Bills lead on status of next game

Any decision regarding when and if the Buffalo Bills play their next game belongs to the team, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday. Specifically, Vincent said the NFL only began discussing the entire schedule and any games involving the Bills on Wednesday. That's because the NFL intends to follow the lead of Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Vincent said, but that conversation "hasn't taken place." "We'll allow Sean...
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
News-Herald

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
News-Herald

NFL pauses in deference to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

An indefinite pause marked the day after as the NFL focused its attention on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter of the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday morning that he remained in critical condition. ...
News-Herald

Sensitive, unfamiliar territory realized as NFL gets back to work

Back to work Wednesday became unfamiliar, sensitive and emotional territory around the NFL two days after Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the playing field in critical condition. Hamlin remained in intensive care breathing with the aid of machines on Wednesday morning when his Buffalo teammates began checking in for what is typically the first workday of preparation for the next game -- in this case, a 1 p.m. ET home kickoff with the New England Patriots on Sunday. ...
BUFFALO, NY
News-Herald

Uncle says Damar Hamlin has lung damage, doctors see 'progress'

Signs of progress were made overnight in the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, doctors informed his family, according to family friend Jordon Rooney. Rooney told ESPN and NFL Network that "promising readings" were shown in monitoring Hamlin overnight and early Wednesday. He declined to share additional details. "They're trying to get his lungs back to full strength," said Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, outside of University of Cincinnati Medical...
News-Herald

NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals this week, pauses in respect of Damar Hamlin

An indefinite pause marked the day after as the NFL focused its attention on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and decided not to resume the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at this time. Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter of the game on Monday night. "After speaking with both teams and...
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

Clemson DL Bryan Bresee enters NFL draft

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, is projected as a first-round pick by Field Level Media. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL," Bresee said. "After much thought and many prayers, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Although I'm excited for this...
CLEMSON, SC
News-Herald

Bears' Justin Fields out, Nathan Peterman to start vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears will turn to Nathan Peterman to start the team's season finale this weekend with fellow quarterback Justin Fields nursing a sore hip, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday. "Justin Fields came in on Monday morning with a sore hip, which many times happens to players when they come in with soreness that they didn't anticipate to be like that. So we sent him to get an MRI on his hip, and that showed he had a strain," Eberflus said. "He's not going to...
CHICAGO, IL
News-Herald

Bengals-Ravens to play early game on Sunday

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Week 18 game between the host Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kickoff time for the game had been TBD pending the result of the Bengals-Buffalo Bills game Monday night. Had the Bills beaten the Bengals, the league would have made Bengals-Ravens a 4:25 p.m. ET kick. The Bengals would have clinched the AFC North by beating the Bills, putting the game against the Ravens in the early window. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

What Is Commotio Cordis? The Possible Cause Of Damar Hamlin's Collapse

On Jan 2, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a hit in the NFL game between the Bengals and Bills. The hit looked harmless, at least for professional football standards, but it led to a terrifying scene. So what could have caused a healthy young athlete to collapse after taking such a hit? Some experts have suggested that a condition known as commotio cordis could be the reason. It is rare, but it has been described in athletes and always as a consequence of blunt trauma to the chest, Dr. Julio Panza, The Chief Of Cardiology At Westchester Medical Center. The condition is described as "the sudden arrhythmic death caused by a low/mild chest wall impact." The condition mostly occurs in younger athletes competing in sports with projectiles, such as baseball or hockey. NHL star Chris Pronger suffered it after taking a puck to the heart in a 1998 Stanley Cup Playoff game. Pronger tweeted that he hoped Hamlin would survive, just as he did.
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

Alabama K Will Reichard changes mind, to return in 2023

Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced Tuesday that he will return to the Crimson Tide for one more season rather than enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Reichard had previously accepted an invite to play at the Senior Bowl, an indication he was going pro after four seasons at Alabama. The kicker was considered one of the top prospects at the position who could be available to NFL teams in April. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
News-Herald

NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks the game winning field goal at the end of the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
TUSCALOOSA, AL
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
930
Followers
3K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy