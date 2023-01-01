WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing’s loss-filled stint at his alma mater was called a “challenging and frustrating time” by athletic director Lee Reed, who added Wednesday that “no one is more committed” to turning things around than the former star center. Hours before the Hoyas were scheduled to carry a record-tying 24-game Big East regular-season losing streak into a matchup against visiting Villanova, Reed responded to a request for an interview from The Associated Press by issuing a statement that was emailed by a spokesperson. “We recognize this is a challenging and frustrating time for the men’s basketball team and our fans,” said Reed, who also put out a comment about Ewing before a game about 10 months ago. “Coach Ewing understands that it is imperative to get the program back on track and no one is more committed than he is to making that happen.” Georgetown entered Wednesday night’s game with a 5-10 overall record, 0-4 in conference play. Its previous outing was an 80-51 loss to Big East opponent Butler.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO