Post Register
Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan “I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement. Yeah, Hurts is back — and now, so are the Eagles as a Super Bowl threat.
Post Register
Blazers lose 7th straight on road, Raptors win 117-105
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 27 points, Scottie Barnes had 22 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 117-105 on Sunday. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 against his former team and Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby each had 14 as...
Lions miss playoffs, but head into offseason with optimism
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Getting eliminated from playoff contention about an hour before their season finale didn’t alter the Detroit Lions’ approach. The Lions delivered a performance on Sunday night that enables them to go into the offseason believing their playoff drought will end very soon. Ending the postseason hopes of a longtime nemesis made it that much sweeter. Jamaal Williams rushed for two touchdowns against his former team as the Lions capped their late-season surge with a 20-16 victory at Green Bay, eliminating the Packers from playoff contention.
Post Register
Hurts starts after missing 2 games with injured shoulder
PHILADELPHPIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts started Sunday against the Giants after he missed the past two games with a sprained right shoulder. Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan “I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement. The Eagles need to beat the Giants to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage in the conference playoffs.
Lovie Smith is one and done in Houston
Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement through the team saying he and general manager Nick Caserio informed Smith they were moving in a different direction on Sunday night. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward," McNair said. "While...
Post Register
Nets top Heat 102-101, lose Durant to right knee injury
MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn got another win. Now the Nets have to hope for good news on Kevin Durant. Royce O'Neale's putback with 3.2 seconds left put Brooklyn to stay, and the Nets beat the Miami Heat 102-101 on Sunday night in a game where Durant left in the third quarter with a right knee injury.
NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination
Entering Sunday night’s game, the Green Bay Packers needed only a win to make the playoffs. They were a red-hot team, having won four straight games. Their opponents, the Detroit Lions, had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day. On top of that, the game was at Lambeau Field. Everything pointed to a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Post Register
Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — With a scoop and score that will go down in franchise lore, Josh Allen may have put an end to the chaos and disappointment that has defined the Jacksonville Jaguars for the better part of the past decade. Allen's 37-yard fumble return with 2:51 remaining...
Post Register
Wilson, Broncos beat Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28
DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Justin Simmons forced two fumbles and the Denver Broncos dodged a franchise-worst 13th loss with a 31-28 victory over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers (10-7) knew before kickoff they were locked into the fifth AFC playoff...
Post Register
AFC title game will be at neutral site if Bills vs. Chiefs
The AFC championship game will be played on a neutral site if the Chiefs and Bills reach that point. Buffalo’s 35-23 win over New England on Sunday coupled with Kansas City’s 31-13 victory at Las Vegas on Saturday means the No. 1 seed Chiefs (14-3) can’t host the conference title game against the Bills (13-3) because the teams played an unequal number of games.
Post Register
Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
Detroit Lions own 6th, 18th overall picks in 2023 NFL draft. Thanks, LA Rams!
The Detroit Lions enter the long NFL offseason with two picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, and now we know exactly where those picks fall. The Lions reap the rewards of the Matthew Stafford trade from nearly two years ago, and own the Los Angeles Rams' pick at No. 6 overall. The Lions have their own pick at No. 18 overall, after defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, 20-16, to complete...
Post Register
Bears get No. 1 pick after Texans rally for win at Indy
CHICAGO (AP) — Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft. Chicago will pick No. 1 for the first time since 1947 after it lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale on Sunday. It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears (3-14), extending a franchise record, and the 14 losses overall also marked the most in team history.
Post Register
Harden's triple-double leads 76ers to easy win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — James Harden had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a comfortable 123-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. “I hate to you use this example, but when he's playing like this, it's like having a scoring Magic Johnson on the floor,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “When he runs our team with this kind of pace and he scores and gets assists, we're really good.”
Post Register
Prescott, Cowboys fall flat in Week 18 loss to Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dak Prescott insisted the Dallas Cowboys were worried solely about their game against Washington and had no idea what was going on in Philadelphia with the other result they would need to win the division. “Zero awareness of what was going on over there,” he...
Post Register
Doncic scores 34 points in triple-double, Mavs beat Pelicans
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 on Saturday night. Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood...
Post Register
Walker scores 21, leads No. 2 Houston past Cincinnati, 72-59
CINCINNATI (AP) — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said he doesn’t believe in holding a coronation for a player who has a good game. So there won’t be a coronation for Jarace Walker following his second straight 20-point performance on Sunday. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound freshman scored a game-high...
