Browns announce 7 inactives, Jaelon Darden set to debut vs. Commanders

As the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders get set to go to battle on New Year’s Day, the away team has a slight advantage on paper. As the two sides get set for their matchup on the field, however, both teams have announced their inactives for the day. The Browns have announced their seven inactives, but not listed is wide receiver, Jaelon Darden. He is set to make his debut in the brown and orange after being claimed off of waivers a month ago.

Here are the seven inactives who will not dress for the Browns as they look to capture their seventh win on the season.

List

QB Kellen Mond

Kellen Mond is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kellen Mond has not been active all season as Jacoby Brissett maintains the role of backup quarterback. Even Josh Dobbs has gotten his shot for the Tennessee Titans before Mond.

RB Demetric Felton

Demetric Felton is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders as Jaelon Darden makes his debut. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 13 1

The Browns have opted for Jaelon Darden as their versatile, jet motion role over Demetric Felton this week. Felton will not dress against the Commanders.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

Thomas Graham Jr. is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Graham Jr. will not dress as the Browns take on the Commanders.

DT Ben Stille

Ben Stille is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Browns elevated Roderick Perry II from the practice squad, so Ben Stille is inactive in this one against the Commanders.

DE Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have been alternating Isaiah Thomas and Chase Winovich over recent weeks. It is Winovich’s week, and with Jadeveon Clowney set to play, Thomas is inactive.

OT Chris Hubbard

Chris Hubbard is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders as Jaelon Darden makes his debut. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Chris Hubbard will not dress in this one as the Browns get Ethan Pocic back, allowing Hjalte Froholdt to return to a depth role.

DT Tommy Togiai

Tommy Togiai is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Togiai will have a tough task of making the roster next season as he has been inactive for the better half of the season.