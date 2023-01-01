ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns announce 7 inactives, Jaelon Darden set to debut vs. Commanders

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ScuRg_0k0LHyiK00

As the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders get set to go to battle on New Year’s Day, the away team has a slight advantage on paper. As the two sides get set for their matchup on the field, however, both teams have announced their inactives for the day. The Browns have announced their seven inactives, but not listed is wide receiver, Jaelon Darden. He is set to make his debut in the brown and orange after being claimed off of waivers a month ago.

Here are the seven inactives who will not dress for the Browns as they look to capture their seventh win on the season.

List

QB Kellen Mond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34R3Iu_0k0LHyiK00
Kellen Mond is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kellen Mond has not been active all season as Jacoby Brissett maintains the role of backup quarterback. Even Josh Dobbs has gotten his shot for the Tennessee Titans before Mond.

RB Demetric Felton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngPdU_0k0LHyiK00
Demetric Felton is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders as Jaelon Darden makes his debut. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 13 1

The Browns have opted for Jaelon Darden as their versatile, jet motion role over Demetric Felton this week. Felton will not dress against the Commanders.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47i4rz_0k0LHyiK00
Thomas Graham Jr. is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Graham Jr. will not dress as the Browns take on the Commanders.

DT Ben Stille

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DADM_0k0LHyiK00
Ben Stille is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Browns elevated Roderick Perry II from the practice squad, so Ben Stille is inactive in this one against the Commanders.

DE Isaiah Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MikaJ_0k0LHyiK00
Isaiah Thomas is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have been alternating Isaiah Thomas and Chase Winovich over recent weeks. It is Winovich’s week, and with Jadeveon Clowney set to play, Thomas is inactive.

OT Chris Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYviW_0k0LHyiK00
Chris Hubbard is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders as Jaelon Darden makes his debut. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Chris Hubbard will not dress in this one as the Browns get Ethan Pocic back, allowing Hjalte Froholdt to return to a depth role.

DT Tommy Togiai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3gb6_0k0LHyiK00
Tommy Togiai is inactive for Browns vs. Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Togiai will have a tough task of making the roster next season as he has been inactive for the better half of the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Hall Of Fame NFL Referee Died On Sunday

Art McNally, a legendary NFL referee, died on Monday. He was 97 years old.  McNally was an instrumental member of the NFL's officiating office for several decades. He served as an on-field official for nine seasons.  In 1968 he became the NFL's director of officiating. He held that ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy