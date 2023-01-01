Read full article on original website
Nottingham Forest’s Awoniyi sinks Southampton for precious away win
Barely a couple of months into his tenure as Southampton manager, Nathan Jones must be wondering whether time is already running out. The Saints’ sixth successive Premier League defeat – this one at the hands of their relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, who recorded a first away win of the campaign thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half goal – left Southampton four points adrift at the foot of the table and staring down the barrel of relegation.
English Premier League prediction: West Ham United vs. Leeds United pick, odds
After two terrific seasons, West Ham United finds itself in a surprising relegation fight as we head into the second half of the 2022-23 English Premier League campaign. The Hammers have taken just 14 points from their first 17 matches and entered the week ahead of Nottingham Forest on goal difference. But West Ham’s actual record is a bit misleading. Although they are just 4-2-11 (W-D-L) with a -9 goal differential, the Hammers sport a +1.6 expected goal (xG) differential, which is the eighth-best mark in the circuit. According to UnderStat, West Ham’s xG differential should have them sitting on 23...
BBC
Ian Evatt: Bolton Wanderers boss says Barnsley win was not best performance of season
Bolton Wanderers' 3-0 win away at Barnsley on Monday was not their best 90-minute performance of the season, says boss Ian Evatt. Evatt's side dominated at Oakwell, with the performance culminating in a flowing set of passes which led to Kyle Dempsey scoring their third goal. The result moved Bolton...
Middlesbrough move into fifth by beating Birmingham, while Norwich and Burnley secure wins
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick demanded more from his players after they moved back into the play-off places with another win.
BBC
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance
Liverpool's performance in defeat by Brentford was "not good enough", says Andrew Robertson, after a string of defensive mistakes meant the Reds missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four. The Reds shipped three poor goals at the Community Stadium as Brentford ran out deserved winners.
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Chelsea hosts Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday as the two Premier League heavyweights collide hoping to get back on track. Graham Potter’s Chelsea have won just one of their last seven games in the Premier League and following their timid draw at Nottingham Forest last time out they are way outside the top four. Can their forwards finally click? Can Potter find the right combinations? Pressure is starting to mount on the English coach even though he’s only been at Chelsea for a few months.
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders’ clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team’s success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion Fans Verdict: A Deserved Loss
A trip to West Bromwich Albion with the form they’re in is one of the toughest games in the league at the moment, but for some reason I was still quietly optimistic going into Monday. This team have shown that they can stay in matches against so-called better opposition and nick a result - the last game at Norwich City being an example of that.
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Davies replaces Onana
Everton take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of 2023. The Blues ended 2022 in a positive manner with a 1-1 draw away at defending champions Manchester City, but they will need to show a bit more attacking endeavour today and beyond to secure Premier League survival.
Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
Premier League wrap: Brighton heap pressure on Frank Lampard as Man Utd continue winning run
Brighton piled the pressure on under-fire Everton boss Frank Lampard after walking away from a shell-shocked Goodison Park with a comprehensive 4-1 victory.Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring via James Tarkowski’s legs inside a quarter of an hour but a seven-minute spell after half-time proved the nadir for Everton as the Seagulls scored three times.Evan Ferguson’s neat finish doubled Brighton’s lead after 51 minutes and Everton’s defence were at sixes and sevens as Solly March and then Pascal Gross helped the visitors move out of sight.By this point Everton’s fans were streaming towards the exits and not even Demarai Gray’s added-time...
BBC
Transfer news: Everton interested in Man Utd's Elanga
Everton have registered their interest in Manchester United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, 20. (Football Insider), external.
NBC Sports
Brilliant Brentford stuns Liverpool
LONDON — Red-hot Brentford surged past Liverpool 3-1 as they recorded yet another famous win on Monday and they beat Jurgen Klopp’s side without their talisman Ivan Toney. The west London club continue to defy the odds as this was their first win against Liverpool in 84 years.
