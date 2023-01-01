Read full article on original website
University’s latest survey shows rising risk of recession
OMAHA — Creighton University’s latest survey of manufacturing supply managers in a region including Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri signals a rising risk this year of a recession. “Not since April and May of 2020, the middle of the 2020 recession, has the overall index fallen below growth neutral...
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 37 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,842 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, for a total of 919,598 cases. The state reported 2,709 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec. 21, for...
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Study: Effects of heat, drought, wind pound Great Plains wheat
MANHATTAN – Kansas State University researchers have published a study in the prestigious scientific journal, Nature Communications, quantifying the negative impacts that the triple punch of heat, drought and wind has had on wheat yields in Kansas and the surrounding region over the past 40 years. Their findings are...
Transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman. Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and...
Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
Former Salina teacher Rosproy to emcee Kelly-Toland inauguration
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Tabatha Rosproy, the 2020 Kansas and National Teacher of the Year, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly as the 48th Governor of Kansas, Lieutenant Governor David Toland as the 52nd Lieutenant Governor of Kansas, and other statewide elected officials during the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 9.
Crews will reroute creek after massive Kansas pipeline spill
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday. The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border...
ED. FRONTLINES: Chip shortage problem is a talent problem
Back on Dec. 6, 2022, President Biden made a brief visit to the Arizona site where the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced plans to build a second chip plant in Arizona. This was to some extent a celebration of the effect of the CHIPS and Science Act he signed into law on Aug. 9, 2022, that provided about 280 billion dollars to promote research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States. Intel likewise plans a microchip plant outside Columbus, Ohio. But aside from all of this cheerleading, the realities of computer chip manufacturing are not encouraging.
KBI's Catholic clergy abuse investigation continues
TOPEKA — Susan Leighnor expressed frustration on as state law enforcement agencies have yet to release findings of an investigation launched nearly four years ago by the attorney general into alleged sexual misconduct by members of the Catholic clergy in Kansas. Leighnor, who said she was abused as a...
Legislative hotline available to Kansans
TOPEKA – Information about the 2023 Kansas Legislature is only a phone call or chat away, the State Library of Kansas reminds residents. The toll-free number for the Legislative Hotline is 1-800-432-3924. Calls are answered by experienced reference and research librarians at the State Library. Frequently asked questions include:
Tallman begins new role with Kan. Association of School Boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards is embracing a new role with the agency in 2023. "This is something I'm pretty excited about, after 40 years of lobbying, having a little bit of a different focus," Tallman said. "It's really to try to look more in depth at, what are the issues around trying to do improvement of our schools, meeting the goals of the Kansans can vision that the state board has set out, trying to do a little more deeper research into, what are our challenges, what things are working?"
Kan. December total tax collections surpass estimate by $140.1M
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced that total tax collections for December were $1.1 billion -- $140.1 million, or 14.8%, more than the monthly estimate. That is also 21.9%, or $194.6 million, more than December 2021, according to a media release from her office. “Because of my administration’s work...
Kevin Willmott to emcee Kelly-Toland Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Oscar-award-winning screenwriter and Kansas native Kevin Willmott will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball in honor of Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and other statewide elected officials on Jan. 8, 2023. “I am...
Kan. GOP Reps support McCarthy as historic speaker fight continues
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first — with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos. It was the first time...
Royals to play 2 spring training games in Las Vegas
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with the Las Vegas Aviators and the Colorado Rockies, the Kansas City Royals today announced two games for the 2023 Big League Weekend (Part 2) at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Royals will now have two additional split squad dates on March 18 and March 19.
3 Kan. Reps support McCarthy who suffers historic defeat for speaker
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is falling far short in voting to become House speaker. House Republicans fell into a tangle on the opening day of the new Congress, refusing to elect McCarthy by more than a dozen votes in two rounds. Needing 218 votes in the...
Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 teams
The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors has announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. These players have been invited to participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth to be played at Lewis Field Stadium, Fort Hays State University in Hays at 7 p.m. on July 15.
