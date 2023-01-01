ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 37 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,842 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, for a total of 919,598 cases. The state reported 2,709 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec. 21, for...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Salina Post

Study: Effects of heat, drought, wind pound Great Plains wheat

MANHATTAN – Kansas State University researchers have published a study in the prestigious scientific journal, Nature Communications, quantifying the negative impacts that the triple punch of heat, drought and wind has had on wheat yields in Kansas and the surrounding region over the past 40 years. Their findings are...
NEBRASKA STATE
Salina Post

Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Former Salina teacher Rosproy to emcee Kelly-Toland inauguration

TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Tabatha Rosproy, the 2020 Kansas and National Teacher of the Year, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly as the 48th Governor of Kansas, Lieutenant Governor David Toland as the 52nd Lieutenant Governor of Kansas, and other statewide elected officials during the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 9.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

ED. FRONTLINES: Chip shortage problem is a talent problem

Back on Dec. 6, 2022, President Biden made a brief visit to the Arizona site where the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced plans to build a second chip plant in Arizona. This was to some extent a celebration of the effect of the CHIPS and Science Act he signed into law on Aug. 9, 2022, that provided about 280 billion dollars to promote research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States. Intel likewise plans a microchip plant outside Columbus, Ohio. But aside from all of this cheerleading, the realities of computer chip manufacturing are not encouraging.
ARIZONA STATE
Salina Post

KBI's Catholic clergy abuse investigation continues

TOPEKA — Susan Leighnor expressed frustration on as state law enforcement agencies have yet to release findings of an investigation launched nearly four years ago by the attorney general into alleged sexual misconduct by members of the Catholic clergy in Kansas. Leighnor, who said she was abused as a...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Legislative hotline available to Kansans

TOPEKA – Information about the 2023 Kansas Legislature is only a phone call or chat away, the State Library of Kansas reminds residents. The toll-free number for the Legislative Hotline is 1-800-432-3924. Calls are answered by experienced reference and research librarians at the State Library. Frequently asked questions include:
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Tallman begins new role with Kan. Association of School Boards

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards is embracing a new role with the agency in 2023. "This is something I'm pretty excited about, after 40 years of lobbying, having a little bit of a different focus," Tallman said. "It's really to try to look more in depth at, what are the issues around trying to do improvement of our schools, meeting the goals of the Kansans can vision that the state board has set out, trying to do a little more deeper research into, what are our challenges, what things are working?"
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kevin Willmott to emcee Kelly-Toland Inaugural Ball

TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Oscar-award-winning screenwriter and Kansas native Kevin Willmott will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball in honor of Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and other statewide elected officials on Jan. 8, 2023. “I am...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Royals to play 2 spring training games in Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with the Las Vegas Aviators and the Colorado Rockies, the Kansas City Royals today announced two games for the 2023 Big League Weekend (Part 2) at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Royals will now have two additional split squad dates on March 18 and March 19.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 teams

The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors has announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. These players have been invited to participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth to be played at Lewis Field Stadium, Fort Hays State University in Hays at 7 p.m. on July 15.
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy