ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan health leaders looking to establish powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's medical leaders may be looking to turn a new page when it comes to leadership during pandemics.  The Public Health Code is more than 40 years old and covers topics like infectious diseases. In Michigan's Public Health Code's playbook as to who calls the shots - the governor, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or local health departments - was unclear. Norm Hess, with the Michigan Association for Local Public Health said in a statement, the confusion is resulting in legal woes. With democrats leading the way in Lansing, Hess said it's questionable if now is a good...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Polls on Michigan’s Right-to-Work Law

The following are the polls taken about “right-to-work” laws in Michigan in recent years. Right-to-work makes it illegal for people to forced to pay dues or fees to a union even if they work in a unionized workplace and under a collective bargaining agreement. Michigan passed a right-to-work law in December of 2012.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

These are the big Michigan education issues we’re watching in 2023

With Democrats controlling the Legislature and governor’s office, some long-buried school efforts are likely to get hearings. Among them are measures that would require more transparency on how charter schools spend taxpayer dollars. There may be more opportunity for bipartisan bills on issues like student mental health, absenteeism and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan GOP pursues registration fee to fund upcoming conventions

Lansing — The Michigan Republican Party plans to impose a $50 registration fee for delegates at its February convention, a proposal that was detailed in an early Tuesday morning email to GOP insiders and was already stirring controversy. The party has traditionally not charged convention delegates to participate in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel

FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Fox17

Hillary Scholten swearing-in officially flips district

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hillary Scholten spoke to us Tuesday morning about being sworn in as the first-ever woman to represent West Michigan in Congress. After her victory over Republican John Gibbs, Scholten tweeted out a simple message; Thank you, West Michigan. Her win changes a traditionally red area...
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Michigan Dems begin 2023 with majority in state legislature

For the first time in four decades, the Michigan Democratic Party has the majority in both the state House and Senate, as well as the Governorship. Democrats emerging from November's midterm election with slim majorities in both chambers -- 56-to-54 in the state House and 20-to-18 in the state Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Inauguration

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Whitmer announces executive office and budget office staff changes

Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced changes in her executive office and the state budget office. In the executive office, the governor announced former Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi as Chief Legal Counsel, former state Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. as Director of Legislative Affairs, Korey Hall as Detroit Regional Director, Kristi James as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the Senate, Ryan Bardoni as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the House, and Jada Weatherspoon as the House Associate Liaison.
MICHIGAN STATE
urgence.tv

Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%

Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023

Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy