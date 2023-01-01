Read full article on original website
How will Whitmer and the new GOP leaders get along?
It's out with the old legislative leaders known as "The Quadrant" and in with a new batch of leaders. The governor has worked well with the two Democrats, Speaker Joe Tate from Detroit and Majority Leader Winnie Brinks from West Michigan.
Beau LaFave reflects on serving in Michigan State House, shares next steps in political career
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As the New Year has begun, so have new terms for elected legislators. Former Representative Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain was term-limited and was unable to seek re-election. LaFave has found a new role in Lansing. He has served in the 108th Michigan State House...
Michigan health leaders looking to establish powers
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's medical leaders may be looking to turn a new page when it comes to leadership during pandemics. The Public Health Code is more than 40 years old and covers topics like infectious diseases. In Michigan's Public Health Code's playbook as to who calls the shots - the governor, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or local health departments - was unclear. Norm Hess, with the Michigan Association for Local Public Health said in a statement, the confusion is resulting in legal woes. With democrats leading the way in Lansing, Hess said it's questionable if now is a good...
Polls on Michigan’s Right-to-Work Law
The following are the polls taken about “right-to-work” laws in Michigan in recent years. Right-to-work makes it illegal for people to forced to pay dues or fees to a union even if they work in a unionized workplace and under a collective bargaining agreement. Michigan passed a right-to-work law in December of 2012.
These are the big Michigan education issues we’re watching in 2023
With Democrats controlling the Legislature and governor’s office, some long-buried school efforts are likely to get hearings. Among them are measures that would require more transparency on how charter schools spend taxpayer dollars. There may be more opportunity for bipartisan bills on issues like student mental health, absenteeism and...
Michigan GOP pursues registration fee to fund upcoming conventions
Lansing — The Michigan Republican Party plans to impose a $50 registration fee for delegates at its February convention, a proposal that was detailed in an early Tuesday morning email to GOP insiders and was already stirring controversy. The party has traditionally not charged convention delegates to participate in...
Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel
FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist takes oath for second term
Former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack administered the Lt. Governor's oath.
Hillary Scholten swearing-in officially flips district
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hillary Scholten spoke to us Tuesday morning about being sworn in as the first-ever woman to represent West Michigan in Congress. After her victory over Republican John Gibbs, Scholten tweeted out a simple message; Thank you, West Michigan. Her win changes a traditionally red area...
Michigan Dems begin 2023 with majority in state legislature
For the first time in four decades, the Michigan Democratic Party has the majority in both the state House and Senate, as well as the Governorship. Democrats emerging from November's midterm election with slim majorities in both chambers -- 56-to-54 in the state House and 20-to-18 in the state Senate.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Inauguration
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
Whitmer announces executive office and budget office staff changes
Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced changes in her executive office and the state budget office. In the executive office, the governor announced former Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi as Chief Legal Counsel, former state Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. as Director of Legislative Affairs, Korey Hall as Detroit Regional Director, Kristi James as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the Senate, Ryan Bardoni as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the House, and Jada Weatherspoon as the House Associate Liaison.
Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%
Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
Michigan among the most moved-from states in the U.S. last year, study said
Michigan is among the states with the most people who moved out in 2022, according to United Van Lines' 46th annual National Movers Study.
Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023
Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
Michigan AG sounds alarm on domestic terrorism after militia members sentenced in plot to kidnap governor
(LANSING, Mich.) — On the heels of last week’s sentencing of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says domestic terrorism is “one of the biggest existential threats” facing the United States and urged officials to take action.
Ex-Michigan GOP chair says Rudy Giuliani gave her COVID, details discord over false elector plot
Lansing — Laura Cox, former chairwoman of the Michigan GOP, told a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot that she contracted COVID-19 from Rudy Giuliani and had concerns about the idea of Republicans signing certificates falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. "I just want to be...
Cost of living, corporate tax changes should be lawmakers’ top priority, Michiganders say
Michigan residents are looking for everyday items to be more affordable and for corporations to pay their fair share in taxes, and they’re hoping a Democrat-controlled legislature will make that happen in the coming session. That’s according to polling conducted by EPIC-MRA on behalf of the State Innovation Exchange,...
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
Meet Michigan’s new lawmakers: They’re younger, more educated, less diverse
Nearly half of the lawmakers in the House are new this year, and four senators are entering the Legislature for the first time. Gen X, Millennials make up majority of the Michigan House, Senate trends older. More women, LGBTQ lawmakers serving, fewer Black lawmakers in redistricting’s aftermath. A few...
