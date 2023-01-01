ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS3 Pet Project: How to keep your dog entertained while you are gone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In the first episode of the CBS3 Pet Project with Carol Erickson in 2023, we learn about best practices to keep your dog entertained while you leave the house. It is a new year and a new chance to do things right for ourselves and our pets.

How long can you leave your dog at home? Probably not as long as you think. Of course, it depends upon the dog's age, health and temperament.

Dogs need human companionship. Even if your dog seems OK when you get home, they may not feel as well as you think. Remember how you can look OK just sitting in your office without a bathroom break, exercise, no food, no companionship, yet it does not feel good.

Erickson has these helpful tips for keeping your dog entertained:

