#ConteOut Trends On Twitter After Tottenham Are Booed Off Following Another Home Loss

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Tottenham fans voiced their discontent after watching their team start 2023 by losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

The final whistle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was followed by widespread booing and jeering after second-half goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz had given Villa a deserved victory.

Spurs have now lost three of their last four home games in the Premier League, having previously been beaten in north London by Newcastle and Liverpool.

Perhaps more concerning is the fact that Tottenham have now conceded at least twice in each of their last seven league games.

Manager Antonio Conte was widely criticized on social media after Sunday's defeat.

Many Spurs fans appear to have grown increasingly frustrated with Conte's cautious tactics, especially as this style of play has not even resulted in defensive success - Spurs have now gone 10 games without a clean sheet.

The hashtag "#ConteOut" trended on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

"Definitely #ConteOut," wrote one fan. "Boring. At least lose with some panache".

Another tweeted: "We are so boring under Conte it's not fun watching at all. Success wouldn't change my feelings on that but when we are losing as well, there's no excuse - too many talented players for this sh*** every game".

Antonio Conte pictured during Tottenham's 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa

IMAGO/PA Images/Mark Pain

Conte's current Spurs contract is set to expire in June but many fans want a change of manager before then.

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara ran a poll via his Twitter account asking fans if they would prefer to have Conte in charge next season or for the club to rehire former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino was the more popular choice and one fan replied: "Next week if possible ..... never mind next season".

Conte has now been in charge for 60 matches as Spurs boss, winning 33 of them and losing 17.

His win rate of 55% is marginally higher than the one Pochettino recorded over 293 matches with Tottenham between 2014 and 2019.

Pochettino guided Spurs to 159 victories, 62 draws and 72 losses, earning him a 54.27% win rate.

