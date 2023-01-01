ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Prospect Colton Dach to Miss Rest of World Juniors With Shoulder Injury

By Jonnie Nonnie
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DONVc_0k0LETwE00

Dach fell to the ice in severe pain after taking a hit along the boards in the third period of Canada's win over Sweden.

Another year, another Dach goes down at the World Juniors. Chicago Blackhawks' prospect Colton Dach will miss the rest of the 2023 tournament due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Canada's New Year's Eve victory over Sweden.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Blackhawks are no strangers to World Juniors injuries. At the 2021 tournament, Kirby Dach suffered a broken wrist that limited him to just 18 games in the COVID-shortened NHL season.

As for Colton, the kid just can't seem to catch a break. The Blackhawks' 2021 second-round draft pick has already suffered multiple concussions this season. Now, his World Juniors run will come to an early end after he posted two assists in four games for Canada.

In Colton Dach's place, Montreal Canadiens' prospect Owen Beck will join Team Canada's roster. Canada returns to action Monday for a quarterfinal matchup with Slovakia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Catching up with Pat Foley: Retired Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster adds Winter Classic game at Fenway Park to his resume

Pat Foley was checking out Fenway Park on Sunday, getting his mind and body ready for the radio broadcast of the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. “And it’s going to be frosty, damn it. I’ve got to layer up,” Foley told the Tribune. The Classic took place in the Bruins’ backyard Monday, but the Sports USA radio team had strong Chicago ties. The team: Foley, who ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospects Finding Success at World Juniors

The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC). After a slow start for some of them, all six have been contributing and helping their teams succeed at this year’s tournament. Starting in the medal rounds, Owen Beck will join the Canadian team, making a total of seven prospects, but since he has yet to play, he is not included in this article. Here is a look at how Montreal’s prospects are fairing at the WJC so far.
FOX Sports

Blackhawks recall Fs Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Blackhawks recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the minors on Wednesday. Chicago also placed forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 27. Entwistle has a right wrist injury, and Khaira is dealing with a lower back issue.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com

Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
444
Followers
733
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy