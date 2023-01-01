Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Related
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Area residents reflect on memories of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, many take time to reflect on the past year. For some, it was a year of heartbreak. Others had personal success. Some changed their lives for the better while others faced new difficulties. I ended 2021 receiving the SCN “Readership Award,” which highlighted my...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
Fox17
U of M Health-West delivers its first 2023 baby
WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West introduces us to its first baby of 2023!. Jordyn Angeline Chapman was born to Jamie Chapman at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the health system. We’re told the newborn Freeport resident weighs 7 lbs 15 oz and measures 20.5 inches in...
These Jackson County businesses closed their doors in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – From abrupt closings to owner retirements, here are what Jackson County businesses closed in 2022. Spring Arbor lost a long-time favorite restaurant, but a new eatery took its place. The Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road, closed at the end of 2021, after serving...
Do You Love Corned Beef Hash? Get the Best Hash In Lansing
One item missing from the picture above is corned beef hash. I love corned beef hash and have been on the search for the best hash in Lansing. Corned beef hash is a nice compliment to any breakfast. Corned beef hash is a simple dish. Wikipedia describes hash as:. Hash...
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
Lansing teen falls through ice after being stranded on frozen pond
One Lansing teen fell through ice and others were stuck in the middle of a frozen pond on Saturday.
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?
Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
thesalinepost.com
Swatting Hoax at Bennett Street Residence in Saline
Emergency vehicles were called to a Bennett Street home early Sunday morning after an online gamer called 911 to falsely report that a father had shot his mother at the home. Saline Police and other emergency workers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Bennett shortly after 1 a.m., Jan. 1.
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
Here are 15+ Washtenaw County developments to watch in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - From marijuana dispensaries to solar farms and new affordable housing, 2023 is likely to be busy year for development in Washtenaw County. Here is a non-exhaustive list of roughly 15 projects to keep tabs on in the new year, from developments in the approval pipeline to those that have already broken ground.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Construction of auto racetrack and club begins next week in Howell
2023 will begin with construction on a 273-acre automotive district in the City of Howell. Work on Phase 1 of the Motorsports Gateway Howell will begin on Monday, Jan. 9, following approval last month by Howell City Council on a purchase agreement. The initial phase will include a 2.2-mile performance...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild
A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Comments / 0