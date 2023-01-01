ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MI

stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Area residents reflect on memories of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, many take time to reflect on the past year. For some, it was a year of heartbreak. Others had personal success. Some changed their lives for the better while others faced new difficulties. I ended 2021 receiving the SCN “Readership Award,” which highlighted my...
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
99.1 WFMK

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

U of M Health-West delivers its first 2023 baby

WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West introduces us to its first baby of 2023!. Jordyn Angeline Chapman was born to Jamie Chapman at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the health system. We’re told the newborn Freeport resident weighs 7 lbs 15 oz and measures 20.5 inches in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?

Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

Swatting Hoax at Bennett Street Residence in Saline

Emergency vehicles were called to a Bennett Street home early Sunday morning after an online gamer called 911 to falsely report that a father had shot his mother at the home. Saline Police and other emergency workers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Bennett shortly after 1 a.m., Jan. 1.
SALINE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Construction of auto racetrack and club begins next week in Howell

2023 will begin with construction on a 273-acre automotive district in the City of Howell. Work on Phase 1 of the Motorsports Gateway Howell will begin on Monday, Jan. 9, following approval last month by Howell City Council on a purchase agreement. The initial phase will include a 2.2-mile performance...
HOWELL, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild

A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

