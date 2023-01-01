ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Maury coach takes in former player's Rose Bowl moment

PASADENA, CA (WTKR)- Dyrri McCain sat in the Rose Bowl watching KeAndre Lambert-Smith's moment. Sure, he was used to seeing the former Maury star make big plays, but that didn't mean he wasn't fired up. "I lost my voice, just kind of yelling of excitement," McCain told News 3 from...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads represents in the 2023 Rose Parade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads showed up and showed out at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion marching band represented the 757 and the state of Virginia, and Donate Life honored a Virginia Beach woman for saving four lives through organ donation.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton

HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

South Norfolk Jordan Bridge increases toll rates starting January 2023

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

SALUDA, VA
WAVY News 10

15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following Gloucester homicide

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year

The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/babies-arrive-in-hampton-roads-to-greet-new-year/.
NORFOLK, VA
rewind1051.com

Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock

One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
WOODSTOCK, VA

