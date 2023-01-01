Read full article on original website
Young scores 16 points to lead Hampton women past Elon
Hampton women's basketball took care of business against Elon in a CAA The post Young scores 16 points to lead Hampton women past Elon appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WTKR
Maury coach takes in former player's Rose Bowl moment
PASADENA, CA (WTKR)- Dyrri McCain sat in the Rose Bowl watching KeAndre Lambert-Smith's moment. Sure, he was used to seeing the former Maury star make big plays, but that didn't mean he wasn't fired up. "I lost my voice, just kind of yelling of excitement," McCain told News 3 from...
WAVY News 10
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered …. No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step...
WAVY News 10
Political Profile: Democrat Aaron Rouse, former NFL player and Beach Councilman, running for Virginia Senate in special election
Aaron Rouse (D) made his name first on the football field at First Colonial High, Virginia Tech and as a third-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2007.
WAVY News 10
Hampton Roads represents in the 2023 Rose Parade
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads showed up and showed out at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion marching band represented the 757 and the state of Virginia, and Donate Life honored a Virginia Beach woman for saving four lives through organ donation.
WAVY News 10
Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton
Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea...
VB police confirm barricade situation near Virginia Wesleyan University
Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 they are working a barricade situation Monday night. It's happening in the 700 block of Gourmet Way.
WAVY News 10
Political Profile: Republican Navy vet Kevin Adams running for Va. Senate in 7th District special election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — From the projects of Salisbury, Maryland, to a Navy career on 11 different ships, Kevin Adams says he knows about the problems families face. The father of nine who retired as a lieutenant commander now runs a construction and remodeling business. Adams wants to...
WAVY News 10
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
The potential site is where the Popeyes now stands alone between St. Paul's Boulevard and Fenchurch Street.
Norfolk State University marching band takes the stage in Rose Bowl Parade
Norfolk State University's award-winning marching band performed in the annual Rose Bowl Parade Monday in Pasadena, California.
Virginia college student wins $1 million on $30 lottery scratcher
The ticket cost may have Gomez $30, but for her, it was worth it. After choosing the one-time cash option when redeeming her $1 million ticket, the college student walked away with $640,205 before taxes.
WAVY News 10
South Norfolk Jordan Bridge increases toll rates starting January 2023
South Norfolk Jordan Bridge increases toll rates …. Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia …. 15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following …. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded...
WAVY News 10
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
WAVY News 10
15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following Gloucester homicide
15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following …. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step with Monarchs. ODU's Ben Stanley is hoping to make a difference for the Monarchs. Heavy equipment arrives to remove Portsmouth trash …. 10 On Your Side confirmed heavy equipment to make repairs arrived Tuesday.
whro.org
Industrial warehouse projects are stoking tensions — and legal challenges — in communities around Hampton Roads
A Hampton neighborhood fought for months against a project to turn a former school site into warehouses. Residents in Chesapeake show up in force at council meetings to protest an industrial “mega-site” backed by city leaders. Suffolk citizens are suing their city government over a project to build...
WAVY News 10
Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year
The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/babies-arrive-in-hampton-roads-to-greet-new-year/. Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year. The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital....
WLTX.com
'Haven't stopped shaking' | Virginia Beach woman reflects on former friendship with Idaho suspect
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The country only learned the name Bryan Kohberger last week. The Washington State University PhD student faces four counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last November. But Casey Arntz knew of Kohberger's name long before the national headlines.
rewind1051.com
Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock
One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
Train stopped in Norfolk, blocking traffic on Church Street
NORFOLK, Va. — A train is stopped on the tracks in Norfolk, leading to some traffic in the Williamston-Woodland Historic District. A supervisor with the city's dispatch services said it's a Norfolk Southern train. The company called at 7:20 p.m. to let them know about the problem. The train...
