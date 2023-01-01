Read full article on original website
DPS investigating deadly crash in Bastrop County
According to DPS, the crash was reported on FM 2336 near State Highway 95. That is just north of Camp Swift or 7 miles north of the City of Bastrop.
fox44news.com
Bryan woman killed in Burleson County crash
Burleson County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 33-year-old Bryan woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic crash near Snook in Burleson County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-60 – about four miles west of Snook....
wtaw.com
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
wtaw.com
Lots Of Calls About Fireworks And Celebratory Gunfire To College Station And Bryan Police
Brazos County jail records showed no one was booked on charges related to fireworks or celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. But local law enforcement responded to scores of calls. College Station police tells WTAW News that they responded to 50 fireworks calls and...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT
An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
Overnight shooting leaves 1 hospitalized: College Station police
Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Southwest Parkway on reports of a shooting, according to the College Station Police Department.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy And A Bryan Police Officer Are Out Of The Hospital After Being Shot
The Brazos County sheriff’s office announced on New Year’s Day that a deputy who was shot was treated at a local hospital and released the same day. The sheriff’s office news release stated that Sgt. Brittany Re thanked the community and assisting agencies for all the support that she has received.
Travis County Star Flight transports 1 patient following motorcycle crash
Travis County Star Flight transported an adult to Dell Seton Medical Center after a motorcycle crash in Webberville Sunday afternoon.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Investigating Homicide
A shooting at a College Station apartment complex Tuesday night is now being investigated as a homicide. College Station police identified a man who died as 26 year old Rashawn Jones. The only other information released by CSPD is that officers found Jones Tuesday just after 11 p.m. to the...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Two people were arrested over the Holiday Weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 11:20, Cpl. Jimmy Ha conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver, Gabriel Molina Guerrero, 30 of Houston, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Driving While Intoxicated. Guerrero was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
BEDIAS MEN INDICTED FOR MURDER IN GRIMES COUNTY
A Grimes County Grand Jury has returned murder indictments against two Bedias men in the drive-by shooting of a Navasota High School student. 19-year-old Alfredo Garza and 20-year-old Eric Damian Segovia were each indicted on a first-degree felony charge for Murder and a first-degree felony charge of Aggravated Assault-Severe Bodily Injury from a Vehicle.
KBTX.com
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA WARNING OF EMAIL SCAM INVOLVING POLICE CHIEF IMPERSONATOR
The City of Navasota is cautioning the public about an email impersonation scam. The city says the scam involves someone posing as the Navasota police chief or falsely claiming to represent the City of Navasota or Navasota Police Department. The scammer, using the email address policechiefmichaelmize@gmail.com, asks the recipient to...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER RESISTING
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday after he resisted. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 5:00, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 2300 block of Old Chappell Hill Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival Officer Caskey observed one of the subjects walking away from a Deputy and observed them entry a vehicle. Caskey made contact with Gregory Britton, 60 of Brenham, who had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person as well as open containers visible in the vehicle. Officer Caskey went to detain Britton, who resisted both inside and outside the vehicle before being taken into custody. Britton was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
mocomotive.com
Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother arrested in Montgomery County on her third DWI charge
Kate Major Lohan, the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was booked into the Montgomery County jail late last week after she was arrested on a warrant for violating her bond conditions for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. This is Lohan’s third arrest for DWI, court records show.
KBTX.com
Bryan residents help officer after being shot during traffic stop
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan residents aided the wounded officer until they were able to receive the proper medical treatment. Jason Allen and Adam Richardson were inside Allen’s home watching a football game when...
wtaw.com
Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days
Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
KBTX.com
Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
Gourdough’s Donuts airstream stolen
Gourdough's Donuts posted online that its airstream was stolen over the Christmas holiday from Bastrop County.
wtaw.com
Baylor Scott & White Planning More Construction Next To Its College Station Hospital
More construction is planned by Baylor Scott & White Health next to their College Station hospital. An amendment to their planned development district was approved during this month’s city council meeting. Anthony Armstrong of the city’s planning office emphasized this is only an amendment to the plan that was...
