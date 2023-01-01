ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
fox44news.com

Bryan woman killed in Burleson County crash

Burleson County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 33-year-old Bryan woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic crash near Snook in Burleson County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-60 – about four miles west of Snook....
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT

An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
AUSTIN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Investigating Homicide

A shooting at a College Station apartment complex Tuesday night is now being investigated as a homicide. College Station police identified a man who died as 26 year old Rashawn Jones. The only other information released by CSPD is that officers found Jones Tuesday just after 11 p.m. to the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

Two people were arrested over the Holiday Weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 11:20, Cpl. Jimmy Ha conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver, Gabriel Molina Guerrero, 30 of Houston, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Driving While Intoxicated. Guerrero was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BEDIAS MEN INDICTED FOR MURDER IN GRIMES COUNTY

A Grimes County Grand Jury has returned murder indictments against two Bedias men in the drive-by shooting of a Navasota High School student. 19-year-old Alfredo Garza and 20-year-old Eric Damian Segovia were each indicted on a first-degree felony charge for Murder and a first-degree felony charge of Aggravated Assault-Severe Bodily Injury from a Vehicle.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF NAVASOTA WARNING OF EMAIL SCAM INVOLVING POLICE CHIEF IMPERSONATOR

The City of Navasota is cautioning the public about an email impersonation scam. The city says the scam involves someone posing as the Navasota police chief or falsely claiming to represent the City of Navasota or Navasota Police Department. The scammer, using the email address policechiefmichaelmize@gmail.com, asks the recipient to...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER RESISTING

A Brenham man was arrested Saturday after he resisted. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 5:00, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 2300 block of Old Chappell Hill Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival Officer Caskey observed one of the subjects walking away from a Deputy and observed them entry a vehicle. Caskey made contact with Gregory Britton, 60 of Brenham, who had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person as well as open containers visible in the vehicle. Officer Caskey went to detain Britton, who resisted both inside and outside the vehicle before being taken into custody. Britton was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
BRENHAM, TX
mocomotive.com

Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother arrested in Montgomery County on her third DWI charge

Kate Major Lohan, the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was booked into the Montgomery County jail late last week after she was arrested on a warrant for violating her bond conditions for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. This is Lohan’s third arrest for DWI, court records show.
KBTX.com

Bryan residents help officer after being shot during traffic stop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan residents aided the wounded officer until they were able to receive the proper medical treatment. Jason Allen and Adam Richardson were inside Allen’s home watching a football game when...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days

Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Baylor Scott & White Planning More Construction Next To Its College Station Hospital

More construction is planned by Baylor Scott & White Health next to their College Station hospital. An amendment to their planned development district was approved during this month’s city council meeting. Anthony Armstrong of the city’s planning office emphasized this is only an amendment to the plan that was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy