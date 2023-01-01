Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023

Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party , but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne .

In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone.

“Because my love for you”/”would break my heart in two,” they sang. “If you should fall into my arms”/”And tremble like a flower.”

One costume change for Cyrus later, the two were back— this time to sing Byrne’s own “ Everybody’s Coming To My House.” The two shone on stage, even taking some time to bust out some synchronized sways.

Later in the night, Byrne came back on stage to accompany Sia in a performance of her song “Unstoppable.” Other star-studded numbers from the night included songs from Fletcher, Rae Sremmurd, Paris Hilton, and a powerful duet of “I Will Always Love You” with Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton.

While Byrne and Cyrus were unable to agree on what a potential band name for the two of them could be, it’s clear the screaming audience would be happy to lend a helping hand if it means seeing the duo back on stage sometime soon.