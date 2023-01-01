‘She’s a McConnell’: Inside the statistics of one of the nation’s most impactful basketball families

Read full article on original website
Related
thenexthoops.com
The Weekly Fast Break: Ringing in the new year
Happy New Year! No matter how you ushered in 2023 we are here to tell you that one of our favorite times on the college basketball calendar is here – conference play! We get intense matchups, rivalries that go back decades, showcases of talent every day and plenty of Sportscenter worthy highlights. Coaches will start to be sleep-deprived, and players will be bouncing from planes to buses to class to practice. But 2023 is here and The Weekly Fast Break is ready to break down scouting reports until 2 AM if needed.
thenexthoops.com
How Harvard ended Princeton’s record Ivy League winning streak
On the opening possession of the fourth quarter of Princeton and Harvard’s Ivy League opener on Dec. 31, Princeton junior guard Kaitlyn Chen hit a pull-up jump shot to trim the Tigers’ deficit to four. “Oof, that’s tough,” Harvard head coach Carrie Moore thought to herself.
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: New Year, same WBB chaos and AP Poll breakdown after an upset-filled weekend
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Missy Heidrick bringing back Alex Simon of Bay Area News Group for a Monday breakdown of all the upsets from the holiday season, including four Top 10 teams falling to unranked opponents. It may be 2023, but the WBB world brings you the same old chaos.
Comments / 0