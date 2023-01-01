ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
SHORELINE, WA
Shoshone News Press

It's a girl!

COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police searching for bank robbery suspect on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently searching for a man who robbed a Washington Trust Bank on the South Hill. The robbery occurred at 3103 S. Grand Boulevard around 4:42 p.m. Police say a white man walked in the bank and left with money. No one was hurt and no weapon was used or displayed during the robbery, according...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Lewiston Woman Killed in Spokane County Crash

SPANGLE, WA – A 54-year-old Lewiston woman was killed in a collision about seven miles south of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jeanette LaVance was southbound on State Route 195 approaching milepost 77 when her 2006 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2022 Freighliner M2 truck at 2:21 p.m.
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase

SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A calmer start to 2023 – Matt

Patchy fog and a few snow flurries are a possibility in the coming days, but are minor compared to the weather we’ve dealt with lately. The most likely areas for fog will be around Central Washington where we’ve been breaking out into clear or partly cloudy skies this weekend. Elsewhere expect cloudy skies and not a whole lot of changes in temperature.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KREM2

Man killed in early morning East Central shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. in the East Central neighborhood near East 7th Avenue. According to SPD, an adult man was shot and died as a result of his...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Details released of events leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho – Additional details regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on Thursday have been released by the Critical Incident Taskforce. According to Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD), which has taken the lead in the investigation, the incident began just after 8:30 a.m. after multiple reports were made of an individual targeting and ramming parked vehicles and structures near Railroad Ave. and Williams St. Officers from Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) located the suspect on the 700 block of Spokane St. and began a traffic stop.
POST FALLS, ID

