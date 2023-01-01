Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
spokanepublicradio.org
Program to embed mental health workers in early childhood classrooms launches in Spokane
A new pilot program launching in three early learning centers across the greater Spokane area will embed mental health workers in classrooms. Little Scholars Child Development Center is one of three childcare sites that will soon have mental health workers on site. The program, funded by the Spokane County mental...
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Moose wanders at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new year has started, and many have New Year’s Resolutions of getting outside and getting some exercise. That also goes for moose as well. A moose was found taking a stroll at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on the South Hill in Spokane. Lauren Young Warrick, the person who sent us the footage of the moose, said...
Spokane Council set to force police move from new precinct
(The Center Square) – Last summer Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward defied the city council's passage of an emergency ordinance requiring police to move out of a new precinct in the vacated East Central Library. "I don't plan on moving police out of that building," she told The Center Square.
Shoshone News Press
It's a girl!
COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
Police searching for bank robbery suspect on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently searching for a man who robbed a Washington Trust Bank on the South Hill. The robbery occurred at 3103 S. Grand Boulevard around 4:42 p.m. Police say a white man walked in the bank and left with money. No one was hurt and no weapon was used or displayed during the robbery, according...
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Killed in Spokane County Crash
SPANGLE, WA – A 54-year-old Lewiston woman was killed in a collision about seven miles south of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jeanette LaVance was southbound on State Route 195 approaching milepost 77 when her 2006 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2022 Freighliner M2 truck at 2:21 p.m.
Spokane police responds to South Hill bank robbery
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday evening at 4:45 p.m. the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a bank robbery in the 3100 block of S. Grand Avenue. According to SPD, a white male entered the bank without referencing a weapon, however indicated a robbery. The male left on foot with...
Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase
SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
Women's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga drops to No. 20 after consecutive WCC victories (1/2/23)
Two double-digit wins on the road weren’t enough to keep the Gonzaga women’s basketball team from falling in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Zags (14-2, 4-0 WCC) dropped from No. 19 to No. 20 in the national rankings after defeating Pepperdine and LMU in Southern California. Head coach ...
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Drew Timme continues to expand his game, scores 35 in Gonzaga's rout over Pepperdine
Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Anonymous man pays adoption fees for hundreds of animals at SCRAPS Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One local stranger’s random act of kindness is making the adoption process easier and quicker at the SCRAPS center, getting hundreds of animals one step closer to finding new homes. Last Friday, a stranger walked into the animal shelter and paid the adoption fees of 237 animals. “He sat me down and said, ‘hey listen, I can’t...
Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KXLY
A calmer start to 2023 – Matt
Patchy fog and a few snow flurries are a possibility in the coming days, but are minor compared to the weather we’ve dealt with lately. The most likely areas for fog will be around Central Washington where we’ve been breaking out into clear or partly cloudy skies this weekend. Elsewhere expect cloudy skies and not a whole lot of changes in temperature.
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Man killed in early morning East Central shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. in the East Central neighborhood near East 7th Avenue. According to SPD, an adult man was shot and died as a result of his...
FOX 28 Spokane
Details released of events leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho – Additional details regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on Thursday have been released by the Critical Incident Taskforce. According to Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD), which has taken the lead in the investigation, the incident began just after 8:30 a.m. after multiple reports were made of an individual targeting and ramming parked vehicles and structures near Railroad Ave. and Williams St. Officers from Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) located the suspect on the 700 block of Spokane St. and began a traffic stop.
Comments / 0