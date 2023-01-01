ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Avatar 2’ Reportedly Close To Breaking Even Already As Film Continues To Dominate Box Office

Before the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron made a lot of headlines after declaring his new film would need to be one of the Top 5 highest-grossing films of all time just to break even. Many took that quote and extrapolated that Cameron wanted ‘The Way of Water’ to hit $2 billion to become profitable during its theatrical run. Well, it would appear that the filmmaker was overestimating the numbers, and in fact, the “Avatar” sequel will likely become profitable in just a matter of several more days.
'Avatar' sequel leads in N.America, passes $1 billion globally

"Avatar: The Way of Water" took in an estimated $82.4 million this holiday weekend in North America, pushing it past a global total of $1 billion in near record time, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The original "Avatar" took in a record $2.9 billion.
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Breaks Record for Best Monday in January

Avatar: The Way of Water has rolled over another box office record in the new year. The sequel is now owns the title for the best Monday ever at the theater in the month of January. $21 million for a movie that's been out this long is staggering to comprehend. But, when you add a sluggish holiday season to a field that wants no part of James Cameron's juggernaut and that's what you get. As of Monday, that makes an $88 million 4-day sum for the Avatar sequel. While not as big as the Christmas weekend bump it enjoyed, that does put it ahead of Rogue One's lofty totals from its run in theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's eight week earnings stand at $439 million and The Way of Water has already collected $446 million. It's absolutely wild to wonder how far this movie can go.
