‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to Pass ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and $1.5 Billion at Global Box Office
After three weeks in theaters around the world, Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to pass $1.5 billion at the global box office Wednesday, and in doing so will pass Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” as the highest-grossing release of 2022. James...
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar 2’ Reportedly Close To Breaking Even Already As Film Continues To Dominate Box Office
Before the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron made a lot of headlines after declaring his new film would need to be one of the Top 5 highest-grossing films of all time just to break even. Many took that quote and extrapolated that Cameron wanted ‘The Way of Water’ to hit $2 billion to become profitable during its theatrical run. Well, it would appear that the filmmaker was overestimating the numbers, and in fact, the “Avatar” sequel will likely become profitable in just a matter of several more days.
'Avatar' sequel leads in N.America, passes $1 billion globally
"Avatar: The Way of Water" took in an estimated $82.4 million this holiday weekend in North America, pushing it past a global total of $1 billion in near record time, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The original "Avatar" took in a record $2.9 billion.
Netflix to lose 700,000 UK customers in two years, analysts predict
Netflix is expected to suffer a second year of falling subscriber numbers in the UK in 2023 as the cost of living crisis takes its toll and the streaming giant’s new cheaper, ad-supported service takes time to win over users. The world’s biggest streaming service is expected to have...
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Breaks Record for Best Monday in January
Avatar: The Way of Water has rolled over another box office record in the new year. The sequel is now owns the title for the best Monday ever at the theater in the month of January. $21 million for a movie that's been out this long is staggering to comprehend. But, when you add a sluggish holiday season to a field that wants no part of James Cameron's juggernaut and that's what you get. As of Monday, that makes an $88 million 4-day sum for the Avatar sequel. While not as big as the Christmas weekend bump it enjoyed, that does put it ahead of Rogue One's lofty totals from its run in theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's eight week earnings stand at $439 million and The Way of Water has already collected $446 million. It's absolutely wild to wonder how far this movie can go.
Why ‘Babylon’ Bombed at the Box Office – and Paramount May Be OK With It
Though his raunchy R-rated dramedy put off audiences, Damien Chazelle may be part of the studio's larger plans
'Avatar' Strong at the Box Office. Here's the Disney Chart Setup.
Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report is trying to buck the early selling pressure on the first trading day of 2023. Some other big names are taking it on the chin. Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares are down more than 3.5% and making a new 52-week low, while Tesla TSLA is down 13%.
'Avatar' tops North American box office for a 3rd weekend
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $63.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
