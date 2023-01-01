Read full article on original website
Related
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
proclaimerscv.com
Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough
Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
WCPO
'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
13abc.com
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers with $785 million jackpot for January 3, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $785 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
spectrumnews1.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting
CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WFMJ.com
Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio
Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
WLKY.com
Changes to Kentucky's unemployment take affect in new year
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is introducing several changes as the new year starts, including one that affects the state's unemployment. The state's unemployment insurance program also changed, drastically reducing the number of weeks Kentuckians can receive benefits. Under a bill passed by lawmakers last year, the length of unemployment...
Best Ohio Sportsbook Promo Codes: How to Get $400 on FanDuel and DraftKings Today
Sports betting is finally legal in Ohio! This is a magical time for Bearcats fans, and you’ve got a fantastic opportunity to win BIG thanks to FanDuel and DraftKings’ amazing sportsbook promos. If you invest at least $10, you’ll receive $400 guaranteed!. See below how each spectacular...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
WLKY.com
Kentuckians can expect to see changes to state taxes in new year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year, Kentuckians will see sales taxes on a range of new services but will pay less in income taxes after the passage of House Bill 8. Under the measure, Kentucky's new income tax rate is 4.5%, down from the previous 5%. The law is an...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Drivers in Ohio Can Now Be Pulled Over For Holding Their Phone
If you are teaching a teenage driver, or if you struggle driving without clutching onto your phone, keep reading. Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has officially signed the Distracted Driving Bill into law. In a move designed to put a stop to distracted driving, the new bill allows police officers to...
Ohio’s new distracted driving law to go into effect
Ohio's new distracted driving law could soon be in effect. The bill is currently sitting on Gov. Mike DeWine's desk.
Comments / 0