Ohio State

addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Cleveland.com

Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
spectrumnews1.com

Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
proclaimerscv.com

Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough

Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
WCPO

'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
13abc.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting

CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WFMJ.com

Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio

Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
WLKY.com

Changes to Kentucky's unemployment take affect in new year

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is introducing several changes as the new year starts, including one that affects the state's unemployment. The state's unemployment insurance program also changed, drastically reducing the number of weeks Kentuckians can receive benefits. Under a bill passed by lawmakers last year, the length of unemployment...
KENTUCKY STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
