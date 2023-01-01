ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

A bone-ratting action sequel every bit as good as its classic predecessor decimates the Netflix ranks

A Welshman directing two back-to-back Indonesian action classics is about as unexpected as it gets, but virtually every genre junkie who has an opinion worth respecting will be in firm agreement that The Raid and its bone-crunching sequel rank as two of the finest ass-kicking spectaculars to emerge from anywhere in the world since the dawn of the 21st Century.
ComicBook

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet

Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
Life and Style Weekly

The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Is Coming! Release Date Details, 1st Look and More

Her story! The highly anticipated Bridgerton prequel, officially titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will follow "Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power," according to Netflix's logline. Fans may know Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte from the original Bridgerton series. However, they'll be introduced to India Ria Amarteifio as a young version of the royal. She announced the casting...
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)

Happy New Year, are you looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Well, great! The biggest release is easily Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding day gets ruined by pirates. (Real ones will remember that Armie Hammer was originally supposed to star alongside Lopez — this movie has some lore behind it.) There's also Season 2 of Hunters, which stars internet boyfriend Logan Lerman as a Nazi hunter in the '70s who believes Hitler is still alive. Listen, it's a mixed bag, but that's just what January has in store for us.
Tyla

Viewers furious after watching psychological thriller The Teacher on Netflix

Viewers have been left less than impressed after binge-watching drama mini-series The Teacher on Netflix. The four-parter centres on English teacher Jenna Garvey (played by Sheridan Smith) who is accused of having sex with 15-year-old pupil Kyle (played by Samuel Bottomley). You can see a trailer for it here:. Although...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Kaleidoscope’ On Netflix, A Heist Drama Whose Episodes Can Be Watched In (Almost) Any Order

Kaleidoscope, created by Eric Garcia (Matchstick Men) is a heist drama that is designed so that the viewer can watch seven of its eight episodes in any order. Instead of episode numbers, the episodes are given colors, and will be shown on users’ Netflix interface in different sequences. So users can run through the episodes in the order they’re presented, or hopscotch between episodes in whatever order they choose. However, “White,” the finale, should always be watched last. KALEIDOSCOPE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A short video, labeled “Black”, explains that the story of Kaleidescope can be watched in any...
ComicBook

Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson

While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
