The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
A bone-ratting action sequel every bit as good as its classic predecessor decimates the Netflix ranks
A Welshman directing two back-to-back Indonesian action classics is about as unexpected as it gets, but virtually every genre junkie who has an opinion worth respecting will be in firm agreement that The Raid and its bone-crunching sequel rank as two of the finest ass-kicking spectaculars to emerge from anywhere in the world since the dawn of the 21st Century.
A surprise box office phenomenon that beat blockbusters at their own game embraces streaming chaos
The year of 1997 at the box office is largely remembered for James Cameron’s Titanic becoming both cinema’s biggest-ever hit and the first billion-dollar movie in history, but if you’re seeking the second-largest phenomenon of those 12 months, you may be surprised to discover the title arguably belongs to Bean.
‘Outlander’ Season 7: Everything to Know About Jamie and Claire’s Next Adventures Amid the American Revolution
Back to Fraser's Ridge. Outlander fans have been waiting for season 7 since May 2022, and the hiatus (nicknamed "droughtlander") finally has an end in sight. Outlander season 7 will debut in summer 2023, Starz announced in December 2022. The network revealed that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) will be back in a […]
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Is Coming! Release Date Details, 1st Look and More
Her story! The highly anticipated Bridgerton prequel, officially titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will follow "Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power," according to Netflix's logline. Fans may know Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte from the original Bridgerton series. However, they'll be introduced to India Ria Amarteifio as a young version of the royal. She announced the casting...
Bridgerton filming ‘postponed’ after bosses ‘axe’ season three storyline
FILMING for the third series of Bridgerton has reportedly being 'postponed' after bosses 'axed' a storyline. The Netflix hit, which stars Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan, is returning for another instalment. However, fans might have to wait longer than expected to watch the period drama. Filming on...
The Pale Blue Eye review – starry gothic mystery loses its way
Despite the best efforts of Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson and co, this wintry crime yarn featuring a young Edgar Allan Poe descends into farce
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)
Happy New Year, are you looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Well, great! The biggest release is easily Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding day gets ruined by pirates. (Real ones will remember that Armie Hammer was originally supposed to star alongside Lopez — this movie has some lore behind it.) There's also Season 2 of Hunters, which stars internet boyfriend Logan Lerman as a Nazi hunter in the '70s who believes Hitler is still alive. Listen, it's a mixed bag, but that's just what January has in store for us.
Viewers furious after watching psychological thriller The Teacher on Netflix
Viewers have been left less than impressed after binge-watching drama mini-series The Teacher on Netflix. The four-parter centres on English teacher Jenna Garvey (played by Sheridan Smith) who is accused of having sex with 15-year-old pupil Kyle (played by Samuel Bottomley). You can see a trailer for it here:. Although...
A colossal fantasy flop that cost its star a decade-long run in the MCU sizes up streaming success
Every time Emily Blunt gets asked a question about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can almost see her dying just a little bit more on the inside. If things had gone according to plan, the actress would have reported for duty in the superhero franchise over a decade ago, but the widely-panned Gulliver’s Travels got in the way.
The 3rd (and hopefully final) entry in a spy franchise that was consistent in all the wrong ways gears up on streaming
Consistency is key when it comes to sustaining any long-running franchise with dreams of carrying momentum through multiple installments, but Rowan Atkinson’s Johnny English went about it in the most frustrating and interminable way possible. Each of the three films in the series performed almost identically among critics and...
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Kaleidoscope’ On Netflix, A Heist Drama Whose Episodes Can Be Watched In (Almost) Any Order
Kaleidoscope, created by Eric Garcia (Matchstick Men) is a heist drama that is designed so that the viewer can watch seven of its eight episodes in any order. Instead of episode numbers, the episodes are given colors, and will be shown on users’ Netflix interface in different sequences. So users can run through the episodes in the order they’re presented, or hopscotch between episodes in whatever order they choose. However, “White,” the finale, should always be watched last. KALEIDOSCOPE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A short video, labeled “Black”, explains that the story of Kaleidescope can be watched in any...
Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson
While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
‘Foundation’ Season 2: First Teaser Trailer Promises New Characters and a Summer 2023 Release (Video)
The first season of “Foundation” ended in Nov. 2021, it’s now 2023. So you’re forgiven if you’d forgotten this beautiful show exists. Consider yourself reminded, as Apple TV+ announced Wednesday the series — adapted from the groundbreaking science fiction novels by Isaac Asimov — will return for its second season this summer.
‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon Sets Exclusive Premiere Date on Hulu (Photos)
True crime drama “Boston Strangler” is set to premiere in March exclusively on Hulu, the streamer announced Tuesday. The feature film from 20th Century dives into the infamous Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. “Boston Strangler” — written and directed by Matt Ruskin (“Crown Heights”) — will portray...
‘Assassin’s Creed’ Showrunner Jeb Stuart Exits Netflix Series: ‘I Know It’s Going to Be Great Whenever It Comes Out’
"It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides," the "Vikings: Valhalla" showrunner added
