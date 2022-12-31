For many of us, our homes represent safe havens where we feel secure, comfortable and protected from the elements. As extreme weather events associated with climate change grow in frequency, however, our homes, in turn, are becoming more vulnerable. From floods, hurricanes and severe winter storms to droughts, wildfires and extreme heat, residential communities face a growing number of climate-related threats. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information’s U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters report, severe weather events have caused over $1 trillion in damage in the last 10 years, and the number and cost of weather and climate disasters is increasing.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO