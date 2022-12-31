Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Is a Tua Tagovailoa Medical Malpractice Suit Inevitable?Aron SolomonMiami, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Getaways In Miami
Are you looking for an affordable getaway in the vibrant city of Miami? Look no further! Miami is home to a variety of affordable and exciting destinations that are perfect for a weekend trip.
Miami New Times
December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
calleochonews.com
Spot the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Miami in these locations
Welcome the new year in Miami with a star-lit sky and celebratory fireworks. Watching fireworks as the clock strikes twelve during New Year’s Eve is a tradition we’re not ready to give up. After all, it’s a feeling brimming with excitement about what’s coming and a celebration that gives us immense hope.
calleochonews.com
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort Lauderdale
Following stops in cities like Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, New York City, and Denver, a roaming pop-up, open-air mini golf experience is headed to South Florida next. Later this month, Pixar Putt will launch at The LOOP in Fort Lauderdale, making its sixth stop on a nationwide tour.
Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious
Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
Coconut Creek Holds Fluffy’s Food Truck Fridays Starting Jan 13
The City of Coconut Creek is excited to announce a brand new monthly event: Fluffy’s Foodie Food Truck Fridays. Sharon Aron Baron is a Parkland resident and editor of Talk Media. She has been covering Parkland news since 2012. Parkland Talk was created to provide News, Views, and Entertainment for the residents of Parkland.
communitynewspapers.com
19th annual Tropical Nights Gala raises $500K for UM-NSU CARD
Tropical Nights, the annual gala benefitting the University of Miami – Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD), took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the iconic InterContinental Miami Hotel in Downtown Miami. The 19th annual gala raised $500,000 for UM-NSU CARD and will...
WSVN-TV
South Florida rings in 2023 at NYE celebrations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale
MIAMI (WSVN) - Revelers of all ages flocked to various New Year’s Eve celebrations across South Florida, including massive events in downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, as they partied their way into 2023. People who spoke to 7News on Saturday echoed a shared sentiment. “Hoping for, it could...
WSVN-TV
Sailboat stuck under Dania Beach Boulevard bridge
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the water in South Florida after a sailboat got stuck under the Dania Beach Boulevard bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. The drawbridge was forced to stay up, which backed up traffic on the roadway, Tuesday afternoon. Tow boats freed the vessel...
islandernews.com
Cold snap freezes iguanas, but they prove to be a resilient sort
Long considered more of a pest than a pleasure on Key Biscayne, even "frozen" iguanas on Christmas Day led to a sense of empathy from resident David Adams. The veteran journalist was among several people in the Village who came across the stiff iguanas on Dec. 25, when the temperature dipped to 42 degrees on an overcast day.
WSVN-TV
Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin
Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
Florida Woman Buys $1 Million Winning Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket From “Sunshine”
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Tirza Pineda, 50, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Pineda purchased her
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
How extreme weather is changing real estate nationwide and in Miami
For many of us, our homes represent safe havens where we feel secure, comfortable and protected from the elements. As extreme weather events associated with climate change grow in frequency, however, our homes, in turn, are becoming more vulnerable. From floods, hurricanes and severe winter storms to droughts, wildfires and extreme heat, residential communities face a growing number of climate-related threats. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information’s U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters report, severe weather events have caused over $1 trillion in damage in the last 10 years, and the number and cost of weather and climate disasters is increasing.
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
sflcn.com
7th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival Features Renowned Jazz Greats
MIAMI BEACH – Power Access announces the full line-up for the 7th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival (SBJF), January 5-8, 2023. Sixteen (16) performances by world-renowned Jazz greats and local Jazz favorites will take place at venues throughout Miami Beach. From an exclusive night with Grammy-nominated legendary Jazz pianist...
tourcounsel.com
Brickell City Center | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
Brickell City Center is not only one of the best malls in Miami but also one of the most ambitious projects in the city in recent times. But despite its short time, it has become for many one of the best malls in Miami due to its good design and offer of shops and restaurants. In its commercial part it has stores such as the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue as well as important European fashion brands such as Harmont & Blaine, Maje and the British lingerie store Agent Provocateur.
British tourist has painful brush with Portuguese man o' war in South Beach
MIAMI - A tourist from the UK, who does not want to reveal her identity, had a painful brush with a Portuguese man o' war. "I stood up and viciously got tentacles all over me. On the arms, a little on my torso. I was screaming in agonizing pain I never experienced before," she said.It all began when she and her boyfriend went for a swim at 5:30 in the afternoon on Friday in South Beach. They raced out of the water screaming for help. "The hotel got vinegar and started pouring it on my arms. The paramedics came, they started...
wlrn.org
Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida
For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
Comments / 0