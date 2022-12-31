ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami New Times

December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Spot the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Miami in these locations

Welcome the new year in Miami with a star-lit sky and celebratory fireworks. Watching fireworks as the clock strikes twelve during New Year’s Eve is a tradition we’re not ready to give up. After all, it’s a feeling brimming with excitement about what’s coming and a celebration that gives us immense hope.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton

The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious

Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

19th annual Tropical Nights Gala raises $500K for UM-NSU CARD

Tropical Nights, the annual gala benefitting the University of Miami – Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD), took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the iconic InterContinental Miami Hotel in Downtown Miami. The 19th annual gala raised $500,000 for UM-NSU CARD and will...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Sailboat stuck under Dania Beach Boulevard bridge

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the water in South Florida after a sailboat got stuck under the Dania Beach Boulevard bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. The drawbridge was forced to stay up, which backed up traffic on the roadway, Tuesday afternoon. Tow boats freed the vessel...
DANIA BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Cold snap freezes iguanas, but they prove to be a resilient sort

Long considered more of a pest than a pleasure on Key Biscayne, even "frozen" iguanas on Christmas Day led to a sense of empathy from resident David Adams. The veteran journalist was among several people in the Village who came across the stiff iguanas on Dec. 25, when the temperature dipped to 42 degrees on an overcast day.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
WSVN-TV

Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin

Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs

State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

How extreme weather is changing real estate nationwide and in Miami

For many of us, our homes represent safe havens where we feel secure, comfortable and protected from the elements. As extreme weather events associated with climate change grow in frequency, however, our homes, in turn, are becoming more vulnerable. From floods, hurricanes and severe winter storms to droughts, wildfires and extreme heat, residential communities face a growing number of climate-related threats. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information’s U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters report, severe weather events have caused over $1 trillion in damage in the last 10 years, and the number and cost of weather and climate disasters is increasing.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

7th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival Features Renowned Jazz Greats

MIAMI BEACH – Power Access announces the full line-up for the 7th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival (SBJF), January 5-8, 2023. Sixteen (16) performances by world-renowned Jazz greats and local Jazz favorites will take place at venues throughout Miami Beach. From an exclusive night with Grammy-nominated legendary Jazz pianist...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

Brickell City Center | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

Brickell City Center is not only one of the best malls in Miami but also one of the most ambitious projects in the city in recent times. But despite its short time, it has become for many one of the best malls in Miami due to its good design and offer of shops and restaurants. In its commercial part it has stores such as the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue as well as important European fashion brands such as Harmont & Blaine, Maje and the British lingerie store Agent Provocateur.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

British tourist has painful brush with Portuguese man o' war in South Beach

MIAMI - A tourist from the UK, who does not want to reveal her identity, had a painful brush with a Portuguese man o' war.  "I stood up and viciously got tentacles all over me. On the arms, a little on my torso. I was screaming in agonizing pain I never experienced before," she said.It all began when she and her boyfriend went for a swim at 5:30 in the afternoon on Friday in South Beach.  They raced out of the water screaming for help. "The hotel got vinegar and started pouring it on my arms. The paramedics came, they started...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida

For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy