Columbus, OH

1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at club in Columbus

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Columbus on New Year’s Day, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Around 2:30 a.m. crews were called to the Bucks Platinum Club in Mifflin Township near John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started as an argument between two people inside the club and lead to shots being fired.

Deputies told WBNS that 28-year-old Charles Earl Westbrook died in this shooting.

One other person is in critical condition at a Columbus-area hospital.

Three other individuals do not have life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say that this was not an active shooter incident but an argument that escalated and bystanders were struck by bullets.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are handling the investigation.

