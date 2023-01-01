ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Aston Villa beats toothless Spurs 2-0 in Premier League

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iL9Le_0k0LAR1w00

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa continued its resurgence under Unai Emery with a hard-fought 2-0 away victory over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Emiliano Buendia took advantage of an error by Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal to open the scoring and Douglas Luiz doubled the advantage to secure a second consecutive away league victory for Villa.

Tottenham has endured a disappointing string of results with just two victories in the club’s last seven games undermining its push for a top-four finish.

Villa's victory extended Emery’s unbeaten record against Tottenham to four games and inflicted more misery on Antonio Conte’s side, which has conceded first in its last 10 matches and has now dropped to fifth in the Premier League table.

Spurs struggled to create chances throughout and players were booed off after a third home defeat from their last five games.

While Tottenham was boosted by the return of World Cup finalists Cristian Romero and Lloris, Dejan Kulusevski became the latest player unavailable to Conte due to a minor muscle injury.

Romero’s compatriot Emiliano Martinez was also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but only named on the Villa bench a fortnight on from his heroics in Lusail.

The visitors started the brighter side and Ollie Watkins came close to putting Villa ahead when he raced through down the left but the forward dragged his 14-yard shot wide.

It was not a sign of things to come with a lackluster opening half featuring as many yellow cards as shots.

Each of Tottenham's three center backs received bookings in a rash nine-minute period with Ben Davies a touch fortunate after lunging into a tackle with Ashley Young.

Chances had been few and far between before Young was well placed to clear Harry Kane’s header off the line in the 40th minute after Ivan Perisic had rounded Robin Olsen in the Villa goal.

The chance woke up Conte’s side with Son Heung-min, who chucked away his protective mask midway through the half, curling a free-kick into the arms of the Swedish goalkeeper soon after.

Despite making it to the break without conceding, Tottenham’s habit of falling behind continued five minutes into the second period.

Lloris was at fault in his first appearance since the World Cup final and Buendia profited.

Luiz's shot from range was spilled by Lloris and the alert Watkins reacted quickest to tee up Buendia, who slotted home from close range to help make up for his Qatar disappointment after he failed to make Argentina’s squad.

Perisic sent an effort over the bar moments later before Conte turned to his limited options on the bench and introduced Ryan Sessegnon in place of Bryan Gil after he struggled to make an impact on his first Premier League start.

Matt Doherty, Spurs’ other wing back, prevented Villa from doubling its tally with 64 minutes on the clock when his sliding tackle thwarted Watkins.

Kane fired wide on the half volley soon after before he made a costly error to allow the away side to double its advantage.

Boubacar Kamara won possession from the Spurs forward and John McGinn exchanged passes with Luiz, who poked home to spark chants from the home faithful against Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Conte made a flurry of late substitutions with Pape Sarr being brought on for his debut and Djed Spence earning a rare appearance but they proved futile with boos greeting the full-time whistle.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Ochoa impresses in Serie A debut despite AC Milan win

ROME (AP) — Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made a Serie A debut to remember for Salernitana. Even if it wasn’t enough to prevent defending champion AC Milan from beating the southern club 2-1 on Wednesday as the Italian league resumed after a 7 ½-week break. Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali scored one goal and set up another for Rafael Leão over a five-minute stretch early on, while Federico Bonazzoli pulled one...
Leader Telegram

Rampant Man United wins again, not missing departed Ronaldo

On the day Cristiano Ronaldo was presented at his new Saudi Arabian club, his former team Manchester United again showed it is not missing the Portugal superstar. United has won four straight matches since agreeing to terminate Ronaldo's contract during the World Cup, the latest coming Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League. And without Ronaldo, who hours earlier was presented to thousands of fans at...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy